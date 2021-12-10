IMDB top 10 films of the year | Best Hindi Films of 2021 | Watch IMDb’s top movies in 2021

No. 1 – Sher Shah

Siddharth Malhotra’s film Shershaah was at number 1 position. In the film, Sidharth Malhotra appeared in the role of Captain Vikram Batra, who was martyred in the Kargil War. Captain Vikram Batra was only 23 years old.

Sooryavanshi – No. 2

At number two is Akshay Kumar’s film Sooryavanshi. It is directed by Rohit Shetty and the film celebrated Diwali in true sense at the box office. Sooryavanshi is the first major film to be released after Corona, which has so far earned 194 crores at the box office.

No. 3 Sardar Udham Singh

Sardar Udham Singh is a superb film by Vicky Kaushal where Vicky Kaushal plays the famous freedom fighter. Irrfan was supposed to play the lead character in the film earlier. After his death, this role went to Vicky Kaushal.

No. 4 – mm

Kriti Sanon’s film Mimi is at number four. However, the film had a lot of potential and it disappointed to a great extent. But still it was well liked by the audience for its different content. Kriti Sanon was in the role of a surrogate mother in the film.

Number 5 – Shiddat

At number five is Sunny Kaushal and Radhika Madan starrer Shiddat which released on Hotstar. The film was an intense love story and after a long time, Ek Love Story was well received by the audience.

