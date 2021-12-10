IMDB top 10 web series of the year | Best Hindi web series of 2021 | Watch IMDb’s top web series in 2021

No. 1 – TVF Aspirants

Number 1 is TVF’s series Aspirants. This is the story of three friends who are preparing for IAS competition. Whether it is friendship or competition, this becomes the pivot of this series. The youth liked this series very much and its songs were also very popular.

No. 2 – Drummer

Bhuvan Bam’s series Dhindora was at number two. This is the story of an ordinary family with extraordinary ambitions and dreams. The series depicts the everyday life and dreams of a family.

the family man

After the success of its first season, The Family Man returned with its second season and received as much love as the first season. The Family Man is streaming on Amazon Prime.

The Last Hour

Amazon Prime’s series The Last Hour was at number four. The thriller level of this series was very much liked by the audience. The series featured Sanjay Kapoor in the lead role.

Number Five – Sunflower

Sunil Grover’s series Sunflower has got the fifth rank. Sunil Grover has also received the Filmfare Critics Award for Best Actor for this series.

No. 6 – Candy

Richa Chadha – Ronit Roy starrer Candy, which is streaming on Voot, got the sixth position. It was a thriller series where after the mysterious death of a boarding school child, the city’s Rave Parties unveils many things including drug racket, Ronit Roy, the school teacher and Richa Chadha.

