IMDB top 10 web series of the year | Best Hindi web series of 2021 | Watch IMDb’s top web series in 2021
No. 1 – TVF Aspirants
Number 1 is TVF’s series Aspirants. This is the story of three friends who are preparing for IAS competition. Whether it is friendship or competition, this becomes the pivot of this series. The youth liked this series very much and its songs were also very popular.
No. 2 – Drummer
Bhuvan Bam’s series Dhindora was at number two. This is the story of an ordinary family with extraordinary ambitions and dreams. The series depicts the everyday life and dreams of a family.
the family man
After the success of its first season, The Family Man returned with its second season and received as much love as the first season. The Family Man is streaming on Amazon Prime.
The Last Hour
Amazon Prime’s series The Last Hour was at number four. The thriller level of this series was very much liked by the audience. The series featured Sanjay Kapoor in the lead role.
Number Five – Sunflower
Sunil Grover’s series Sunflower has got the fifth rank. Sunil Grover has also received the Filmfare Critics Award for Best Actor for this series.
No. 6 – Candy
Richa Chadha – Ronit Roy starrer Candy, which is streaming on Voot, got the sixth position. It was a thriller series where after the mysterious death of a boarding school child, the city’s Rave Parties unveils many things including drug racket, Ronit Roy, the school teacher and Richa Chadha.
No. 7 – Ray
Netflix’s Anthalogy Ray was a tribute to the stories of Satyajit Ray. There were four stories in this series and all four were enough to boggle your mind badly.
Number 8 – Eclipse
Hotstar’s series Eclipse is at number 8. The series was based on the 1984 riots and was the story of a family involved in those riots.
November Story No. 9
Tamannaah Bhatia’s series November Story is at number 9. This series gave a different level to the crime thriller and this is the reason why people liked this series very much.
Mumbai Diaries 26/11
The last number is Mohit Raina – Konkona Sen Sharma starrer Mumbai Diaries, which was very much liked by the people. However, this series once again brought back the dreadful memories of 26/11.
