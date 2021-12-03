IMF chief economist Gita Gopinath will take charge of first deputy managing director

Economist Gita Gopinath is all set to become the first woman deputy MD of the International Monetary Fund (IMF). She will take over the post after the current deputy MD Geoffrey Okamoto leaves the IMF. After becoming the deputy MD, Geeta’s position in the IMF will become number two. Geeta is currently handling the responsibility of the Chief Economist of the IMF. Let us know the success story of Gita Gopinath who traveled from Delhi University to IMF.

The decision to make Gita Gopinath the deputy MD of the IMF comes after she decided to join Harvard University again in the month of October. Gita Gopinath, the IMF’s first woman chief economist, decided to rejoin Harvard University as a faculty after serving for nearly three years.

After being made the deputy MD of the IMF, Gita Gopinath will lead the surveillance and related policies. She will also oversee research and major publications. In addition, the fund will also contribute towards promoting high quality standards for publications. The US, the largest shareholder of the IMF, nominates the deputy MD and is then appointed by the IMF.

Geeta Gopinath, who holds dual citizenship of America and India, will assume her new responsibility from January 21 next year. Gita Gopinath, while serving as the Chief Economist of the IMF, has played an important role in broadening the role of the Research Department. At the same time, he has also contributed significantly to the preparation of the IMF’s plan to end international capital flows and the epidemic.

Originally from Kerala, Geeta Gopinath studied till graduation in India itself. He obtained an Honors degree in Economics from Lady Shri Ram College, University of Delhi in 1992. After this he did his Masters in Economics from Delhi School of Economics. After her Masters, she went to Washington University. He completed his PhD in economics from Princeton University from 1996 to 2001.

After completing her PhD, Geeta worked as an assistant professor at the University of Chicago until 2005. After that she went to Harvard. Geeta became Professor of International Studies and Economics in 2015. Geeta was appointed as the Chief Economist of the IMF in 2018. Earlier in the year 2017, he was also made the Financial Advisor to the Government of Kerala.