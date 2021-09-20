IMF chief Kristalina Georgieva denies claims of increasing China’s data

WASHINGTON – In remarks to staff on Friday, the International Monetary Fund’s managing director, Kristalina Georgieva, denied allegations that she pressured employees to manipulate a report to placate China when she was a top World Bank official. and said that she deeply cares for integrity. Data and analysis, according to people familiar with the meeting.

“I disagree with the implications of my role, and I want to say it very simply for you: not true,” she said, according to a transcript of her remarks.

A day earlier, an internal World Bank investigation concluded that Ms Georgieva was one of a group of senior World Bank officials to raise China’s position in its 2018 report on the team conducting the annual Doing Business Survey. put pressure on The findings have raised questions about Ms Georgieva, who was the chief executive of the World Bank at the time, and has been reviewed by the IMF’s ethics committee.

Friday’s meeting, which was mostly held virtually, was previously set to prepare IMF staff for its annual meeting jointly held with the World Bank.