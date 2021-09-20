IMF chief Kristalina Georgieva denies claims of increasing China’s data
WASHINGTON – In remarks to staff on Friday, the International Monetary Fund’s managing director, Kristalina Georgieva, denied allegations that she pressured employees to manipulate a report to placate China when she was a top World Bank official. and said that she deeply cares for integrity. Data and analysis, according to people familiar with the meeting.
“I disagree with the implications of my role, and I want to say it very simply for you: not true,” she said, according to a transcript of her remarks.
A day earlier, an internal World Bank investigation concluded that Ms Georgieva was one of a group of senior World Bank officials to raise China’s position in its 2018 report on the team conducting the annual Doing Business Survey. put pressure on The findings have raised questions about Ms Georgieva, who was the chief executive of the World Bank at the time, and has been reviewed by the IMF’s ethics committee.
Friday’s meeting, which was mostly held virtually, was previously set to prepare IMF staff for its annual meeting jointly held with the World Bank.
Ms Georgieva addressed the controversy at the start of the meeting, reiterating her public statement that she “fundamentally disagree” with the characteristics of the report and insisting the investigation would not be a distraction. It did not sue over the details of the allegations, but said asking employees to double-check did not amount to forcing them to change data, methodology or results.
“Neither in this case nor before or since have I pressured the staff to manipulate the data. I would ask the staff to please check, double check, thrice check, but never change ‘Never manipulate the data it tells us,’ she said. “Why? Because I believe so strongly in the value of reliable data and analysis that leads to policy recommendations for the benefit of our members. for the benefit of the people. “
Ms Georgieva regretted that the questioning caused an uproar, but insisted it would not be a distraction.
“It’s my responsibility that it doesn’t interfere with the incredibly important work we do,” she said. “So let’s focus on that work, and that’s the focus of what we’ll be discussing today.”
According to the World Bank investigation, which was conducted by law firm WilmerHale at the request of the bank’s ethics committee, in 2017 officials were concerned about talks with members on capital increases and were under pressure not to offend China, who was ranked 78th. That year was set for a decline in the list of countries and in the 2018 report.
The investigation found that Ms Georgieva was “directly involved” in efforts to improve China’s ranking. At one point, according to the report, Ms Georgieva punished the bank’s China director for unfairly managing the bank’s relationship with the country.
The World Bank said on Thursday it was ending its annual Doing Business survey. The report is used by developing countries to woo foreign investment and by international investors to decide which markets to explore.
In an email to staff on Friday evening, World Bank President David Malpass said he was “deeply disappointed” by what had happened under the supervision of his predecessors and pledged to promote a healthy culture at the institution. .
“It was disturbing that many employees felt that raising concerns would have negative consequences for their well-being and their careers,” Mr Malpass said. “Bullying, retaliation and bullying is unacceptable, and I am committed to defending wherever we see this type of behavior.”
The politicization of the survey is an indication of how China’s economic power is affecting multilateral institutions and the extent to which they will go in favor of the Chinese government. If China withdraws from the protest, institutions like the World Bank lose credibility.
“China is clearly keen to control the international narrative about its economy and its government’s policy choices,” said Ishwar Prasad, former China director of the IMF.
Republican lawmakers who criticized the IMF for allocating emergency currency reserves to US opponents called for an additional investigation into what happened at the World Bank.
“As the largest shareholder of the World Bank, America must demand accountability,” Republican Senator Bill Haggerty of Tennessee said on Twitter on Friday. “Multilateralism doesn’t mean doing whatever is necessary to get more money out of communist China.”
Kentucky Representative Andy Barr, the top Republican on the House Financial Services subcommittee that oversees international development, said the Treasury Department should look into how the IMF aided China under Ms Georgieva’s watch. He pointed to $650 billion in currency reserves, known as special drawing rights, distributed last month, which Republicans have said should not be given to countries such as China, Russia and Iran. Was.
“Given Ms. Georgieva’s leadership of the IMF, the Treasury should evaluate the IMF’s earlier approval of the SDR allocation, her advocacy for new trust fund aid involving China, and her ongoing actions around the IMF’s governance review, There are implications for China’s influence on the fund,” Mr Barr said.
The Treasury Department, which serves as the US liaison to the IMF and has significant voting power, expressed concern over the allegations and said it was analyzing the findings of the investigation.
#IMF #chief #Kristalina #Georgieva #denies #claims #increasing #Chinas #data
Leave a Comment
You must be logged in to post a comment.