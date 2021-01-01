Imgur 4.22.5.1 APK for Android – Download



Imgur is an online image storage service. It is one of the main places on the Internet to host images and funny animated gifs, especially memes. To download the Join Imgur just click on the download button above. Download the app’s APK file and install it once the download finishes.

Features of Imgur:

Its interface is simple and easy to use. In the main menu of this application, you can filter the posts by the newest or the most popular. The app allows you to upload images stored on your device. Take a picture right then and there with your camera, or extract an image from a URL to upload to Imgur’s server. It’s home to all the funny photos and viral videos you could ever want. Memes, glorious memes. Funny, vintage, trending memes, and then just the straight-up weird and wonderful ones – we’ve got a meme for every occasion. Check out another similar app as well as Slideshow.

You can choose between topics as varied as Comics, Starwars, Thanks, Books, Fitness, Quotes, Story, Tattoos, and endless more. Create a profile to follow other users, have followers, receive trophies, manage your message board, see your comments, your score, and your entries. The most popular content on Imgur is automatically ranked based on the number of times it’s been positively rated or printed, and comments can be made on any uploaded content. It’s also possible to display the content based on other search criteria like date uploaded or highest rated.

Imgur is an excellent app for android. Download APK and opens it using your favorite File manager, and install by tapping on the file name. If the installation does not start then you need to enable unknown sources from your Android settings. If you want to know more about Imgur than you may visit the official website for more information.