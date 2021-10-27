Immerse yourself in a lot of confidence!

Rajesh Rai

The great match that was expected between India and Pakistan proved to be completely one-sided. Pakistan beat India by 10 wickets in T20 World Cup for the first time. India’s performance was so disappointing that its staunch supporters gave up hope of India’s return after a while. Captain Virat Kohli also admitted after the match that Pakistan completely washed out Team India.

India had a 5-0 record against Pakistan before the World Cup but Pakistan did not give India any chance to hit a winning six. India’s team composition was such that there was no balance in the field. The 10-wicket loss also exposed India’s many weaknesses. Yorkerman Jasprit Bumrah had shown his flair in the IPL but in the World Cup, he was completely out of his rhythm.

There was no fear of Mohammed Shami. Bhuvneshwar Kumar’s balls had neither speed nor swing. Why Hardik Pandya was chosen is beyond comprehension. Due to shoulder problem, he did not field in Pakistan’s innings. Ishan Kishan took the front in his place. Varun Chakravarthy was introduced as a mystery spinner but it was a difficult task to find where his mystery lay.

Ravindra Jadeja was more of a defensive bowler and could not leave any impact on the Pakistani openers. It was also incomprehensible to choose Varun over off-spinner Ravichandran Ashwin. Indian batting is considered his strength but his strength was completely absent. Rohit Sharma and Lokesh Rahul, who scored runs in practice matches and IPL, returned to the pavilion in the first three overs. Rohit was leg before while Rahul was bowled out. Left-arm fast bowler Shaheen Afridi showed both the openers the way to the pavilion.

Afridi, who scored a half-century, was also made his victim in the last over and became the player of the match for three wickets in the match. In fact, in this match, India was relying more on its past record than its performance, but in five years, India has not played any match except in the 2017 Champions Trophy final against Pakistan. In that final also Pakistan’s fast bowlers shook India. Unless you play face to face with a team, how will you know how the players of the opposing team play. There was no pressure on the Pakistani team for this match and its players performed fearlessly, the result of which was seen by the whole world.

India will have to win their next match against New Zealand on 31 October to remain in the title race in the World Cup, otherwise their claim will end at the same time as Afghanistan beat Scotland by 130 runs in India’s group. The performance they performed is nothing less than an alarm bell for the rest of the teams.