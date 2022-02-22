Immigration Attorneys Say It’s A Mad Scramble Right Now To Get Loved Ones Out Of Ukraine And To The U.S. – Gadget Clock



NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — As tensions continue to rise in Eastern Europe, residents in our area are desperately trying to get their loved ones here.

CBS2’s Cory James has more on the challenges they face.

Immigration attorney Michael Wildes said Monday his phone keeps ringing, “off the hook.”

Dozens of people have called to get legal help ahead of a potential Russian invasion of Ukraine after the U.S. Embassy there cut staff and suspended counsel work.

“That means files are literally sitting on desks and have to be transitioned or started again at other posts. Time is of the essence,” Wildes said.

Immigration attorney Gadi Zohar has been busy, too.

“How many new clients are you dealing with right now?” James asked.

“Anywhere between 20 to 30. We’re talking about kids, spouses, parents are all trying to come here,” Zohar said.

Zohar said when situations like this happen, the level of need goes from urgency to desperation. He is encouraging anyone in limbo to expedite their application.

“When you apply, to expedite your case, and expediting your case means a case that could take a year could be done in a week or two,” Zohar said.

The Eastern European crisis also concerning Tanya Yaremenko, who runs a Ukrainian deli in New Jersey, but has family in Ukraine.

“Nobody don’t want war. Nobody. Not Ukraine. Not Russia. Not Georgian. Not Polish. Everybody don’t want this. Of course, I’m very worried,” Yaremenko said.

Meanwhile, both attorneys say while there are many challenges, those looking to bring loved ones here should act now.

“It is critical now that people get the right advice and make the right moves,” Wildes said.

“The other thing that helps a lot in these situations is to contact your local senator or congressman because they have contacts in the embassy,” Zohar added.

An embassy that moved Monday night to Poland as tensions rise.