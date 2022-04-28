Immigration nears top of list of urgent issues for Americans, overtaking Ukraine: poll



Immigration is now a top urgent issue for Americans, surpassing the Russian invasion of Ukraine, but lags behind inflation, according to a new survey released this week.

A Quinnipiac University survey found that inflation is by far the most urgent issue for voters – with 31% of voters saying it is their most urgent problem. In second place were immigration (10%), electoral law (8%) and Ukraine, with 7%.

In a similar survey a month ago, inflation was the top problem for 30% of Americans, followed by Russia / Ukraine (14%) and then immigration with 9%.

The poll comes amid growing bipartisan concerns about the termination of the Title 42 Public Health Order on Capitol Hill and elsewhere, which has been used since March 2020 to expel most migrants from the southern border.

Even before the announcement earlier this month that the order would expire on May 23, the United States faced a historic, irresistible number on the southern border – more than 221,000 immigrants in March alone.

Although the Biden administration says the situation is under control, it acknowledges that a wave of migrants will put pressure on resources and plans for up to 18,000 migrants a day. Lawmakers on both sides of the corridor have enacted legislation to delay the lifting of the order, while Republican states have sued the administration for trying to prevent the order from being lifted.

However, the poll still had a biased division over the cause of immigration concerns. For Republicans, inflation was the top emergency problem (44%), with immigration second (19%.) For Democrats, inflation was also the top problem (19%), but immigration was not the top five problem, defeated by climate change, gun violence, Ukraine and electoral law. Only 4% of Democrats say this is the most urgent issue.

Among independents, inflation was also the top problem (32%), with electoral law second (10%) and immigration third with 8%.