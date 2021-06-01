imo 2021.06.2041 APK for Android – Download



IMO is a messaging application. It offers chatting as well as video calling and communicating with text files. Message and call your friend and family for free, no matter what device they are on! Avoid SMS and phone call charges i.e. send unlimited messages and make free video and voice calls over your 3G, 4G, or Wi-Fi connection.

IMO is a popular chatting and video app. But it became popular in the last couple of years gaining traction and users as a hot video calling app. The app is totally free and easy to use. Once downloaded you will need to sync your phone’s contacts with IMO app after allowing it to scan your phone’s contacts. You can message or call contacts for free that are already IMO users.

IMO is an app that combines computer users and mobile users and gives users options in different circumstances. Also, it includes active options that allow people to chat or communicate with each other.

IMO lets you send text, photos, and videos. In addition to this, it lets you make calls utilizing WiFi or 3G – all from one simple interface where you can register all your accounts for maximum accommodation. You can additionally engender short videos and apportion them with your contacts. IMO is a very simple communication implement that lets you facilely communicate with all your friends. Plus, you can be the first one to endeavor out the latest features.

Within the app; smart usage modules provide the option of creating user and performing transactions through your user ID and performing your transactions over a specific ID. Visit imo.im for more details.

Features of IMO messenger

You can send any text or audio message with IMO to your IMO friends.

Make an audio or video call with your friends and family. Or you can add more people to make it a group call.

You can add emojis stickers and other tidbits to make your messages attractive.

Video and Photo sharing is very easy and fun just like any other app.

You can easily block annoying contacts.

While calling someone If a person you are calling for, is online, then “Ringing” will be written on the calling screen. If he isn’t online then only “Calling” will be written on the screen.

You can create groups by adding multiple people to create a group chat.

And just like Whatsapp, you can also see the contact’s last seen status.