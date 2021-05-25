Imogen Thomas puts on a leggy display in a bright yellow dress and leather jacket

She is thought to place on a dazzling display.

And Imogen Thomas, 38, delivered once more as she stepped out in London trying glamorous in a bright yellow dress.

The Large Brother magnificence put on a leggy display as she walked alongside the road on her method to a birthday lunch in London on Tuesday.

Glamorous: Imogen Thomas, 38, delivered in the fashion stakes once more as she stepped out in London trying glamorous in a bright yellow dress

She seemed effortlessly stylish as she flashed a glimpse of her slender legs out the slit of the figure-hugging dress which reduce off simply above the ankle.

Imogen saved issues informal, pairing the dress with some black leather lace-up boots and a matching leather jacket.

She wore her brunette tresses have been styled in a lose wave and she carried a birthday bag in her hand through the outing in Primrose Hill.

Beautiful: Imogen saved issues informal, pairing the dress with some black leather lace-up boots and a matching leather jacket

Items: She wore her brunette tresses have been styled in a lose wave and she carried a birthday bag in her hand through the outing in Primrose Hill

The outing got here after Imogen paid tribute to her late good friend Nikki Grahame, saying she ‘made her chuckle even til the top’ and that ‘not a day goes by that she does not take into consideration her’ in a new put up.

Nikki’s was discovered lifeless on April 10 in her London house, a day after she was discharged from Dorset County Hospital in Dorchester after a three week keep to deal with her for anorexia.

Imogen – who met the fact icon on Large Brother in 2006 – mirrored on their finest reminiscences collectively in a poignant put up earlier this month.

Tragic: The outing got here after Imogen paid tribute to her late good friend Nikki Grahame, saying she ‘made her chuckle even til the top’ and that ‘not a day goes by that she does not take into consideration her’ (pictured in 2017)

Taking to her Instagram Story Imogen replied to a query from a fan throughout a Q&A which learn: ‘Favorite reminiscence of Nikki throughout BB 2006? You and her received alongside nice from the beginning’.

Imogen replied saying: ‘Omg I’ve so many. However throughout the home time she was the star. We received alongside superb we each had one another’s backs. Loves all her one liners she at all times made me chuckle even til the top.

‘God I miss her a lot. Not a day goes by that I do not take into consideration her. Miss our day by day chats. However I take consolation in figuring out she’s at peace now prob with an espresso martini in hand. RIP my stunning woman.’

For assist and assist with consuming problems contact SEED on (01482) 718130 or go to www.seedeatingdisorders.org.uk.