Import duty on refined palm oil reduced to 12.5%, price cut in domestic retail market Govt slashes import duty on refined palm oil to 12.5 pc to cool retail prices decrease in

According to the data available with the Ministry of Consumer Affairs, the average retail price of groundnut oil on Monday is Rs 181.48 per kg, mustard oil Rs 187.43 per kg, vanaspati Rs 138.5 per kg, soybean oil Rs 150.78 per kg, sunflower oil Rs 163.18 per kg. The retail price of kg and palm oil stood at Rs 129.94 per kg on Monday.

Worried over high prices of edible oils, the government has reduced basic customs duty on refined palm oil from 17.5 per cent to 12.5 per cent till March next year. The purpose of this cut is to increase domestic supply and bring down prices in the domestic retail markets. According to the Solvent Extractors Association of India (SEA), with the reduction in Basic Customs Duty (BCD), the effective duty rates (including social welfare cess) on both refined palm oil and refined palmolein will come down from 19.25 per cent to 13.75 per cent.

In this context, the Central Board of Indirect Taxes and Customs (CBIC) issued a notification late on Monday evening. It has been asked to reduce the basic customs duty on refined palm oil and its other oils from 17.5 percent to 12.5 percent by March 31, 2022. The new rates have come into effect from Tuesday.

According to the data available with the Ministry of Consumer Affairs, the average retail price of groundnut oil on Monday is Rs 181.48 per kg, mustard oil Rs 187.43 per kg, vanaspati Rs 138.5 per kg, soybean oil Rs 150.78 per kg, sunflower oil Rs 163.18 per kg. The retail price of kg and palm oil stood at Rs 129.94 per kg on Monday.

Regarding the duty cut, SEA President Atul Chaturvedi said on Tuesday, “It has been announced to reduce the import duty on Palmolein (refined palm) from 19.25 per cent to 13.75 per cent. But the import duty on CPO has not been reduced. In such a situation, now the import of refined palmolein is likely to increase at the same rate of CPO. CPO is the raw material for our refineries.

He said, “This is contrary to our principle of self-reliance and can harm employment generation and value addition in the country.” However, Chaturvedi said that the expected date is March 31. SEA’s executive director BV Mehta believes that the import of refined palm oil will increase as the duty differential with crude palm oil (CPO) has now come down to just 5.5 per cent. At present, the effective duty on CPO is 8.25 per cent.