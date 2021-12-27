Important: Complete these works before 31 December 2021 including PF A/c Nominee linking – Must be dealt with these five tasks before the new year, otherwise you may get upset

There is little time left for the new year to come. There are some works which need to be completed before 2022. If you do not do these before December 31, then there may be a problem for you. Come, let us know what are those five important tasks, which you should tackle before December 31:

ITR Filing: If you have not filed your Income Tax Return (ITR), then get it done immediately. Actually, for the financial year 2020-21, it can be filed till December 31. If you do not do this, then you may have to pay further penalty, while if you do this work within the time limit, then you will avoid the notice of the IT department and also get some other benefits (like interest and loss carry forward). can.

KYC of Demat Account: KYC i.e. Know Your Customer is mandatory for all demat accounts by December 31, 2021. Failure to do so may render your demat account inactive. If this happens then you will not be able to trade in the stock market. You will be able to do this work only after completing KY.

Low Interest Home Loan Application: Bank of Baroda had reduced the interest rates of home people about three months back. The bank is giving loans at 6.50 percent interest, which will be available only till December 31, 2021. The good thing is that the bank has already waived the processing fee on the home loan. The interest rate of BoB is currently lower than other banks, as this rate is 6.65 percent in Kotak Mahindra Bank, 6.66 percent in LIC Housing Finance Limited, 6.70 percent in ICICI Bank, 6.70 percent in SBI and 6.80 percent in PNB.

Nominee Add from PF Account: It has also become necessary to add a nominee in the Provident Fund (PF) account. For this, EPFO ​​(Employees’ Provident Fund Organization) has told all its account holders and has given a deadline of December 31. If you do not tackle this work in time, then many works related to your PF account may get hampered. Non-filing of e-nomination may cause trouble to the family in case of your absence. In such a situation, this work can be done on the site of EPFO.

Audit Report Filing: If you earn more than 10 crores annually from your business, then you will also have to file an audit report along with ITR. This is to be filled by professionals on income tax above Rs 50 lakh, the last date of which is 31 December this year.