Important news for HDFC account holders, service will remain closed till 10 pm on Sunday

Important news for HDFC Bank customers. The country’s largest private bank has issued an alert to its customers saying that many types of services may remain closed from Saturday evening to Sunday morning. This alert has been sent by the bank to its customers through e-mail. In fact, the service has been interrupted, the region bank has told the maintenance. The bank has said that work is underway to improve digital banking. Due to which the service is being stopped for some time.

According to the information given by HDFC Bank, netbanking and mobile banking app service and debit and credit card services will be affected. In such a situation, if you have any important work, then complete it before 6 pm today. Otherwise you may have to wait till Monday. Let us also tell you what other information has been given by HDFC.

The information given by the bank: On behalf of HDFC, thank you dear customers for banking with us. The bank said that as part of our continuous endeavor to provide you the best-in-class digital banking experience without any hassle, we are going through a period of scheduled maintenance. During this activity, many types of transactions will not be able to take place. View/Download Credit Card Statements and Debit Cards and Credit Cards will be affected, for which we are very sorry.

This service will be completely affected: Service View / Download Credit Card Statement Available on HDFC NetBanking and Mobile Banking App Service will be closed from 6 PM on 7 August 2021 to 10 PM on 8 August 2021. Apart from this, the bank’s debit and credit card services will be completely affected from 12.30 am to 6.30 am on Wednesday, August 11.





