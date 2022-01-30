Important news for WhatsApp users! Messaging app may soon change the way of sharing photos and videos

If you also use WhatsApp, then this can be important news for you. WABetaInfo recently presented a report. In which some changes have been indicated to WhatsApp users. According to the information, soon the messaging app is going to change the rules for sharing photos and videos. However, this change has not been done in the new update yet. But WABetaInfo claims that the new beta update for Android devices hints at changes in sharing photos and videos on WhatsApp.

Working on 2 step verification

In an earlier report, the Facebook-owned platform is working to add two-step verification to its desktop app and web versions. In this, the two step verification process will provide security for the people. This will give a good experience to the users. This process will work smoothly on both the web and desktop versions. This will make it easier for users to open their account. If a user’s mobile is lost, then they can open it on the desktop.

Looking for new features

This facility of two-step verification is currently available on the mobile app version where a personal PIN has to be entered to register your phone number on the app. Apart from this, WhatsApp is reportedly exploring a feature so that users can migrate chats from Android devices to iPhones.

WhatsApp is also providing this facility

The Center has also launched a WhatsApp service to facilitate access to the COVID 19 Vaccination Certificates. In this service you just have to call a helpline number. After this, following the simple instructions, you will get the vaccine in a minute.