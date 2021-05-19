Important Notice for GD/DB Released @joinindiancoastguard.cdac.in





ICG Part 2 Admit Card 2021: Indian Coast Guard (ICG) has launched an vital discover relating to importing of further paperwork to facilitate downloading of E admit card for stage 2 for the put up of Navik (Basic Responsibility), Navik (Home Department) and Yantrik (Electrical/Electronics/Mechanical) on its official web site – joinindiancoastguard.cdac.in. The candidates who’ve cleared ICG Part 1 Examination can verify the main points under:

As per official discover, “The competent authority has authorised importing of outdated expired certificates { EWS, ST, SC & OBC (non-creamy) as relevant to the candidate} as one time measure for further paperwork( to facilitate downloading stage II E admit card ) in case the candidate is unable to resume the certificates view COVID -19 topic to following:

The candidates are to mandatorily produce renewed certificates (EWS, ST, SC & OBC (non-creamy)) with validity not less than as much as 31 Oct 21 if shortlisted for stage III. The candidate should produce each unique “expired and renewed” certificates at stage III (INS Chilka) failing which their candidature might be cancelled. The problem date of the outdated expired certificates (EWS, ST, SC & OBC (non-creamy)) must be on or previous to the deadline of the net software.

Indian Coast Guard Part 1 Examination was carried out on 04 March 2021 and the end result was declared on 07 Could 2021.

Indian Coast Guard will launch the main points of Part 2 sooner or later. ICG Part 2 might be consists of:

Bodily Health Take a look at Doc verification (Go/fail) Re-assessment of Inconsistent Performers Preliminary Medicals Examination. (Go/Fail)

Those that qualify in Part 2 might be known as for Stage-III (closing medicals at INS Chilka).

