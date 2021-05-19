Important Notice for GD/DB Released @joinindiancoastguard.cdac.in
Indian Coast Guard (ICG) has launched an vital discover relating to importing of further paperwork to facilitate downloading of E admit card for stage 2 for the put up of Navik (Basic Responsibility), Navik (Home Department) and Yantrik (Electrical/Electronics/Mechanical) on joinindiancoastguard.cdac.in.
ICG Part 2 Admit Card 2021: Indian Coast Guard (ICG) has launched an vital discover relating to importing of further paperwork to facilitate downloading of E admit card for stage 2 for the put up of Navik (Basic Responsibility), Navik (Home Department) and Yantrik (Electrical/Electronics/Mechanical) on its official web site – joinindiancoastguard.cdac.in. The candidates who’ve cleared ICG Part 1 Examination can verify the main points under:
As per official discover, “The competent authority has authorised importing of outdated expired certificates { EWS, ST, SC & OBC (non-creamy) as relevant to the candidate} as one time measure for further paperwork( to facilitate downloading stage II E admit card ) in case the candidate is unable to resume the certificates view COVID -19 topic to following:
- The candidates are to mandatorily produce renewed certificates (EWS, ST, SC & OBC (non-creamy)) with validity not less than as much as 31 Oct 21 if shortlisted for stage III.
- The candidate should produce each unique “expired and renewed” certificates at stage III (INS Chilka) failing which their candidature might be cancelled.
- The problem date of the outdated expired certificates (EWS, ST, SC & OBC (non-creamy)) must be on or previous to the deadline of the net software.
Indian Coast Guard Part 1 Examination was carried out on 04 March 2021 and the end result was declared on 07 Could 2021.
Indian Coast Guard will launch the main points of Part 2 sooner or later. ICG Part 2 might be consists of:
- Bodily Health Take a look at
- Doc verification (Go/fail)
- Re-assessment of Inconsistent Performers
- Preliminary Medicals Examination. (Go/Fail)
Those that qualify in Part 2 might be known as for Stage-III (closing medicals at INS Chilka).
ICG Part 2 Important Notice Obtain
#Important #Notice #GDDB #Released #joinindiancoastguardcdacin
Leave a Comment
You must be logged in to post a comment.