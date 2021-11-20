Important photo-videos deleted by mistake in Smartphone itself? can recover like this

Through pictures and videos, people keep their golden memories alive. After accidentally deleting these files, they can never come back, unless they are saved on social media, Google Drive and other places. These problems come with many people. The best way to avoid the hassle of recovering photos (permanently) is to save them in multiple places. You should already have your device set up on iCloud (for iPhones) and Google Photos (for Android) to keep your photos safe.

How to set up a backup on Apple iCloud

To back up iPhone photos beforehand, you need to set up the device on iPhone iCloud. You have to be logged in to Apple ID to set it up. After this, you have to go to the Settings option and select the option ‘iCloud Photos’ and turn it on. After this the photo of your device will be set on it and even after the photo is deleted from the gallery, it can be recovered from here. Remember that iCloud storage will require additional payment. Apple only gives 5GB of free space to iCloud users.

How to set up a backup on Google Photos

On any Android device you may download and install Google Photos from the Play Store, open the app. Here you have to sign in with your Google ID. Then tap on your account profile in the top right. Now from the options that appear, you have to select the Backup & Sync option, after which the service will be started. Now even after deleting the photos from your phone, data can be backed up.

Benefits of having Photos on Google Photos or Apple iCloud?

Once your devices are backed up by a cloud-based service like Google Photos or Apple iCloud, your data is usually safe.

Now if you lose your phone, you will find all your photos and videos when you log in with your Apple or Google ID on a new device.

Backups are taken regularly (either over WiFi network or cellular data) for best results.

Data from the phone will remain for 30 days (iCloud) or 60 days (Google Photos) after it is deleted. In between those days, you can recover media files lost by any mistake.

how to recover accidentally deleted photos

iCloud: Go to the Photos app on your iPhone, click on the Albums tab, and then scroll down to the ‘Recently Deleted’ file album section. Select the photos or videos you want to recover, then click ‘Recover’. To recover photos from iCloud on desktop browser or mobile browser one has to go to iCloud.com/Photos. Here you will see the recently deleted folder. Here you can retake your photo.

google photos

On your Android device, open Google Photos, and on the main page, look for the ‘Library’ button in the bottom right. Open it and go to the section named ‘Trash’. Here, you will be able to see all your deleted media files. After which you can get it by selecting it. Be aware that on Google Photos, your Trash folder can hold up to 1.5GB of data.