Important Update For Students Awaiting Results





NIOS Class 12 examination 2021 cancelled: The Nationwide Institute of Open Education (NIOS) has cancelled the category 12 examination for this 12 months. The choice was taken protecting in thoughts the protection of scholars amid the COVID-19 pandemic. Additionally Learn – Tamil Nadu Class 12 Board Exams 2021: TN HSC Examination Cancelled On account of COVID Pandemic

Students will likely be evaluated on the premise of goal standards, which will likely be introduced quickly. Additionally Learn – Himachal Pradesh Class 12 Board Exams 2021 Cancelled, Corona Curfew Prolonged

This choice will profit round 1.75 lakh college students. Additionally Learn – Karnataka SSLC Examination 2021 Could also be Cancelled if…: CM Yediyurappa’s Newest Assertion Provides Hope to Students

Learn the official notification issued by NIOS right here:

Conserving the protection and safety of our college students on precedence, NIOS cancels class 12 examinations. Students will likely be evaluated primarily based on goal standards to be introduced quickly. This may profit round 1.75 Lakhs college students. pic.twitter.com/yI7C78KSNQ — NIOS (@niostwit) June 4, 2021

Students who stay dissatisfied with the choice analysis standards will likely be given an opportunity to enhance their outcomes by means of on demand examination, which will likely be held when the state of affairs turns into conductive, the institute stated.