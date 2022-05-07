Improve your golf game with this award-winning putt trainer



Hoping to improve your golf game? Whether you are a seasoned golfer or new to the game, advances in science and technology have blessed us with easier ways to hone our skills. If putting is something you need to work on, but you don’t have the funds to play round after round of golf, The Pressure Putt Trainer (PuttOUT) can help. This scientifically designed parabolic trainer is currently on sale for just $24.99, 41% off the usual price, and ready to help you perfect your golf game.

The PuttOUT is designed to simulate the exact conditions of putting into a real hole on the green thanks to its game-changing parabolic curved design. Yep, you don’t need to head to the golf course every time you want to practice, thanks to this handy gadget.

With an Editor’s Choice Nomination from Golf Digest and the ISPO Award 2018 under its belt already, the PuttOUT is beloved in the golf world. It was developed in London by product designer Martin Riddiford using drills that pro golfers use to build their confidence while working to achieve the perfect putt. It’s made from high-quality elastomer and translucent polycarbonate, so it’s easy to fold up and take along in your golf bag.

There are PuttOUT challenges you can try that are included, like the Repeat Putt where you do 25 putts in a row and start over if you miss. Or the Match Play Perfect Putt, where you can compete against friends for the most perfect putts. It’s both a fun experience and can help you improve your game.

