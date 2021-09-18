Imran Hashmi: Imran Hashmi’s body transformation for Tiger 3 Video goes viral on social media Imran Hashmi sweats a lot for ‘Tiger 3’

A video of Bollywood actor Imran Hashmi is going viral on social media. In this video, Imran is seen sweating profusely in the gym. Imran’s body transformation is worth watching in the video. Imran Hashmi was recently seen in a face film.

Imran Hashmi shared a video while working out

Check out this post on Instagram Post shared by Imran Hashmi (heretherealemraan)



The film starred Amitabh Bachchan in the lead role along with Imran Khan. The actor shared a video while working out on his Instagram account. In which he is seen lifting heavyweights. While sharing the video, the actor wrote in the caption, ‘Dear Fat, get ready to die.’

Director Mohit Suri has also commented on Imran’s video. Commenting, Mohit wrote, “Keep going like a tiger.” Following this comment by Mohit Suri, it is almost certain that Imran will be seen in a pivotal role in ‘Tiger 3’. Fans of Imran’s video are reacting enthusiastically. This video of Imran is very popular among the fans, which has garnered more than 4 lakh views till the time of writing the news on the video.

Tiger 3: Two ‘Tigers’ will be seen on screen this time, it will be the role of Imran Hashmi, who messed with Salman

Sunil Shetty came forward to help the police in the fight against Kovid, 800 air purifiers felt

Katrina Kaif shared a photo of her next destination for the Tiger 3 shoot and wrote – Bye-bye Cappadocia

Riya Chakraborty shared a monochrome photo in Bralette, wrote – Feminine Power