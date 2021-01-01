Imran Hashmi in Turkey for Tiger 3 shoot: Imran Hashmi jets off to Turkish fans Tiger 3 with Salman Khan – Imran Hashmi to appear in ‘Tiger 3’? Fans were shocked to see this post of the actor

Fans were shocked when Imran Hashmi said a few days ago that he is not a part of ‘Tiger 3’ or that he has not started shooting for the film yet. He even said that when the right time comes, we will talk about it. Earlier, it was reported that Imran Hashmi starrer Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif will be seen in the role of villains in the film. But now that this is an update, fans will be happy to know.

Actually Imran Hashmi has made a post on social media, which suggests that he is a part of ‘Tiger 3’. Imran Hashmi has shared a photo on his Instagram account, in which he is seen sitting in a flight wearing a face mask and goggles. In the caption, he wrote, ‘Catching a red eye flight to!’



Fans are curious to see this post of Imran Hashmi and are asking if he is going to Turkey for the shooting of ‘Tiger 3’.

Imran told about ‘Tiger 3’

In an interview to Pinkvilla a few days ago, when Imran Hashmi was asked about shooting with Salman in ‘Tiger 3’, he said, ‘Who told you that I shot you? People are saying such things themselves, but no shooting of the film has taken place. On the contrary, I am not a part of this film. I don’t know why people are saying that. I have never made any such statement and I have never said that I am doing this film.

Imran had also said that he would not deny that he was not a part of ‘Tiger 3’ or say yes to him. He will talk about it when the time is right.

Manish Sharma is directing ‘Tiger 3’. According to reports, Imran Hashmi will be seen in the role of a Pakistani ISI spy in the film.