Imran Hashmi is sick as a kisser: Imran Hashmi on serial Kisar image

Speaking about his onscreen personality, actor Imran Hashmi has said that he has brought the tag of ‘Serial Kisser’ for himself. He said he refused to leave her alone.

In a recent interview to Bollywood Bubble, Imran said that he is tired of kissing every one of his deer. He was forced to film close to his image.



Tagged himself a serial killer

Imran said, ‘I was making films like this in the first 10 years of my career. I had tagged myself a serial killer as a joke but then it spread. The media started talking about it and then everything changed.

Became a topic of discussion

The actor further said, ‘Back then you were in a country where there is a lot of craze about showing sex on screen. When I started in 2003, it was shocking that a man was kissing all his heroines. It became a topic of discussion.

Realized in the course of time

According to Imran, ‘As time went on, I felt. I also felt like I was bored doing it because those movies made me feel like that’s what I wanted to do. I reached the saturation point when those films were doing well at the box office. I felt like I had an actor who is more than that.

We want Xerox copy in the industry

Imran says, “I am maturing as an actor but I am forced to choose these stories because that is what works and in our industry we want Xerox copies of everything. However, I don’t get creative fulfillment.



Outside movies

Imran said he saw that fans liked his work in films like ‘Shanghai’ and ‘Tigers’ from which he was away before. On the work front, Imran will now appear in ‘Faces’. He will also be seen in the role of a villain in ‘Tiger 3’.

