Imran Hashmi is sick as a kisser: Imran Hashmi on serial Kisar image
Tagged himself a serial killer
Imran said, ‘I was making films like this in the first 10 years of my career. I had tagged myself a serial killer as a joke but then it spread. The media started talking about it and then everything changed.
Became a topic of discussion
The actor further said, ‘Back then you were in a country where there is a lot of craze about showing sex on screen. When I started in 2003, it was shocking that a man was kissing all his heroines. It became a topic of discussion.
Realized in the course of time
According to Imran, ‘As time went on, I felt. I also felt like I was bored doing it because those movies made me feel like that’s what I wanted to do. I reached the saturation point when those films were doing well at the box office. I felt like I had an actor who is more than that.
We want Xerox copy in the industry
Imran says, “I am maturing as an actor but I am forced to choose these stories because that is what works and in our industry we want Xerox copies of everything. However, I don’t get creative fulfillment.
Outside movies
Imran said he saw that fans liked his work in films like ‘Shanghai’ and ‘Tigers’ from which he was away before. On the work front, Imran will now appear in ‘Faces’. He will also be seen in the role of a villain in ‘Tiger 3’.
