Imran Hashmi Pakistani Agent in Tiger 3: Imran Hashmi to play Tiger of Pakistan in Tiger 3 to fight Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif

Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif’s upcoming film ‘Tiger 3’ is in constant discussion. The film is being shot in foreign locations. The most interesting entry in the film is that of Imran Hashmi. It has already been revealed that Imran will play the role of a villain in the film, but now it is being rumored that he will play the role of a Pakistani agent in the third film of the ‘Tiger franchise’. Live!

The film is being shot in Turkey

Salman and Katrina are currently shooting for ‘Tiger 3’ in Turkey. However, Imran Hashmi has not revealed any details about his personality or even his entry in the film. Even in an interview, Imran had said that he never said anything about what is being discussed about ‘Tiger 3’ and did not want to tell him anything about whether he is in the film or not. However, Imran was also spotted at the Mumbai airport recently. He has gone to Turkey. Imran shared his selfie from the airport on Instagram.



Imran Hashmi to become Pakistan’s ‘Tiger’!

According to our colleague Itimes, Imran Hashmi will be seen in the role of Pakistan’s spy agent in the film. Somewhat similar to Salman Khan’s character. This time, India’s ‘Tiger’ will clash with Pakistan’s ‘Tiger’ on screen.



Preparing to return to India after shooting

While Katrina Kaif will continue to play the role of ISI agent Zoya, Salman Khan will play the role of RAW agent ‘Tiger’. Before Turkey, some of the film’s action sequences and songs were filmed in Austria. It is understood that the cast of the film will return to India soon after finishing the shoot, as Salman Khan will also be seen hosting ‘Bigg Boss 15’ on TV from October 3.



Manish Sharma is the director of ‘Band Baja Barat’

The first film of the ‘Tiger’ franchise, ‘Ek Tha Tiger’ was released in 2012. The film was directed by Kabir Khan. In 2017, ‘Tiger Zinda Hai’ was directed by Ali Abbas Zafar. Now Manish Sharma is directing ‘Tiger 3’. The film is being produced under the banner of ‘Yashraj’. Manish Sharma is a trustee of Yashraj Films. He has previously directed films like ‘Band Baja Barat’, ‘Ladies vs Ricky Behl’, ‘Pure Desi Romance’ and ‘Fan’. The shooting of ‘Tiger 3’ started in March last year. After Mumbai, the film is now being shot in foreign locations. It is understood that the shooting will be completed by December this year.

