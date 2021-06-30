Imran Khan Accuses America Pressure To Downgrade Relations With China

Pak PM Imran Khan claimed on the completion of hundred years of the ruling Communist Party of China.

Islamabad. To please its old friend, Pakistan is now accusing America of new charges. On the occasion of centenary of the ruling Communist Party of China, Pakistan PM Imran Khan claimed that the US and other western countries are pressurizing Pakistan to end friendship with China. Huh.

Pakistan’s PM Imran Khan is once again engaged in making China happy. On the centenary of China’s ruling Communist Party of China, Imran Khan claimed that the US and other western countries are pressurizing Pakistan to reduce friendship with China.

However, Imran Khan did not name India in his statement. But pointing to India, he said that whenever Pakistan struggles with the neighboring country, China always stands with us.

Talking to the media, Pakistan’s PM Imran Khan said that the attitude of America and other western countries has been very unfair. Despite the pressure, Pakistan will neither reduce nor make any changes in relations with China.

strange competition going on between china

According to Imran Khan, there is a ‘strange competition’ between the US and China. He said that you see America is worried about China. Problems can arise from the way the US and China see each other. He said the US was preparing a regional alliance. Many countries are present in it including America and India.

Told China a true friend

Significantly, Pakistan has been spewing venom against India. On the behest of China, Pakistan has often surrounded India on the Kashmir issue. Meanwhile, Imran Khan has described China as his true friend. Imran Khan says why should we take someone’s side? We should have a better relationship with everyone.