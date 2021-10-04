Imran Khan Biden Phone Call Update: Imran Khan Biden’s phone craving, now trying to persuade after threatening Pakistani PM – Imran Khan Joey Biden waiting for phone call Islamabad turns to Pakistani-American help

Highlights Pakistan’s Prime Minister Imran Khan wants to hold talks with US President Joe Biden

Imran is busy persuading the US president after he expressed his displeasure against the Biden administration

For this, Imran Khan is using influential Pakistani-Americans in America.

Islamabad

Pakistan’s Prime Minister Imran Khan has expressed his desire to hold talks with US President Joe Biden. After repeatedly expressing his displeasure with the Biden administration through his close friends, Imran Khan has now begun to persuade the US President. For this, Imran Khan is using influential Pakistani Americans. This Pakistani American has been given the responsibility of calling Biden Imran Khan.

According to a report in the Pakistani newspaper Express Tribune, the Imran Khan administration is now helping the Pakistani-American. In January this year, after Biden took power, Prime Minister Modi called on world leaders, but he has not yet called the Pakistani Prime Minister. The Biden administration is believed to be angry with the Imran Khan administration over the Taliban and China.

The Pandora leak has taken the political storm in Pakistan by storm, with Imran Khan wrapped up and the opposition trapped

Biden is a busy man, so he wouldn’t have called: Imran

Earlier, President Donald Trump had called Pakistan’s then Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif before he was sworn in. This role of Biden has put Imran Khan under stress and there are constant attempts to persuade the US President. Analysts believe the Biden administration has distanced itself from Pakistan. At the same time, when Imran Khan himself was asked about it, he tried to ease his frustration and said that Biden is a busy man, so he would not have called.

Following Imran’s statement, Pakistan is now seeking the help of an influential Pakistani-American citizen who is a friend of Biden. Earlier, when Biden did not call, Pakistan erupted and started blackmailing. “If the US president continues to ignore Pakistan, we have other options,” said Moeed Yusuf, Pakistan’s outspoken national security adviser.

Can become Pakistan’s army chief ‘Panajir’s butcher’, caught with wife Maitrini

Disappointed Pakistan, the US was confused

In an interview with the Financial Times, Moeed Yusuf said, “While our country is so important to Afghanistan, US President Joe Biden has not yet discussed it with Pakistan’s Prime Minister Imran Khan. We are trying to understand the signals coming from America. Ok? The Pakistani NSA said, “We have been told that Biden will call, be it for technical reasons or something.” But in fact, people no longer have faith.

“If there is a phone call facility, if there is a security connection facility, then Pakistan has options,” said Pakistan’s national security adviser. It is believed that his alternative was towards China, in whose hands Pakistan has gone this time. The United States, meanwhile, has said that Pakistan has a key role to play in bringing peace to Afghanistan and wants Pakistan to continue to play a key role.