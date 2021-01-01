Imran Khan condemned the attack on Pakistan’s Ganesh temple, then people started asking questions to PM Narendra Modi on social media

A Hindu temple has been vandalized while attacking in Pakistan’s Punjab province. Some people who reached Siddhivinayak temple with sticks and sticks have attacked. The broken video is becoming very viral on social media. It is being told that this incident is of Bhong town near Rahim Yar Khan of Punjab, Pakistan. The Prime Minister of Pakistan has tweeted in this matter. He has spoken of taking action in his tweet.

Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan has tweeted from his official Twitter handle that, ‘We strongly condemn the attack on the Ganesh temple in Bhong of Rahim Yar Khan. I have already asked IG Punjab to ensure the arrest of all the culprits and take action against any negligence of the police. The government will get the temple renovated. People are giving their reaction on this statement of his.

@imran141516 It has been written from the Twitter account that in our country, those who destroy mosques are made Prime Minister and Chief Minister. Filmmaker Vinod Kapri tweeted on this news and wrote that people said that someone needs to learn from someone. It was written from the Twitter account @chopatraja2020 that the Prime Minister of our new India falls into a deep sleep for a few days if there is atrocities on any minority community. Because one cannot anger the majority community for the chair.

It was written from a Twitter handle that our Union Minister would welcome those who broke the mosque or dargah with flower garlands and joined the Bharatiya Janata Party as soon as possible. A Twitter user named Rakesh commented that when the Prime Minister had not eaten biryani, then this thing should have been learned from there as well. A Twitter user wrote on Pakistan’s Prime Minister Imran Khan’s statement that have you lived up to all the previous trust?

Commenting from the @Gajendrawonde account, it was written that it has been seen for a long time that the Prime Minister of Pakistan is seen taking some action on every small and big incident. Don’t know what is going on there, but it is happening on Twitter. I wish the government would pay attention to every little thing here too. Just one tweet.

Let us tell you that in the case of demolition in the temple of Pakistan, India has summoned the diplomats of Pakistan and protested. India said that the government of Pakistan is proving to be a failure in providing security to Hindus.





