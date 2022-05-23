imran khan derogatory comment on maryam nawaz ex wife reham khan said i am ashamed-Pakistan

Former Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan has made objectionable remarks on Maryam Nawaz, the Vice President of Muslim League-N. Addressing a rally in Multan, the President of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf said for Nawaz Sharif’s daughter Maryam Nawaz that I need to inform her that Maryam look somewhat fastidiously, your husband shouldn’t get indignant the best way you identify my identify Take it

Imran Khan said that somebody he knew despatched him a clip of Maryam Nawaz’s speech on social media. Imran said that I noticed the clip. For the fervour and keenness with which Maryam Nawaz took my identify on the Sargodha rally, I want to inform her that Maryam be somewhat cautious, the best way you’re continuously taking my identify, your husband could get upset.

Criticism in Pakistan: This assertion of Imran Khan is being strongly criticized throughout Pakistan. Shehbaz Sharif, the present Prime Minister of Pakistan and uncle of Maryam, wrote in a tweet, ‘The entire nation ought to condemn the derogatory language used towards the daughter of the nation, particularly the ladies ought to strongly condemn Imran Khan’s assertion.

Spoiled folks’s morals: Sharif tweeted, “Your crimes towards nation and nation can’t be hidden below your humour. How can those that can not respect the sanctity of Masjid Nabawi (PBUH) be anticipated to respect the respect of 1’s moms, sisters and daughters?” He said, “Imran is the primary individual in historical past to fall into the abyss of rudeness as a frontrunner of a celebration. His occasion went out to construct a nation, however spoiled the morals of the folks.”

Disgrace who was related to this man: Then again, Imran Khan’s ex-wife Reham Khan wrote on Twitter, “I am ashamed that I used to be ever related to such a foul man.” Reham Khan said, “He doesn’t respect the ladies of his home nor the home of others.”