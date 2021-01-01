Imran Khan News: Imran Khan to be Junagadh’s ‘Independence’ ambassador like Kashmir

Highlights Pakistan’s notorious ISI has sparked outrage in Gujarat’s Junagadh.

They appeal to Nawab Imran Khan of Junagadh to become ‘envoy’ of Junagadh like Kashmir

Nawab said Imran Khan should raise the issue of alleged independence of Junagadh in all international fora.

Islamabad

Pakistan’s notorious ISI has sparked a wave of anger in Gujarat’s Junagadh after inciting separatism in Punjab and Kashmir. Mohammad Jahangir Khanji, an ISI fanatic and alleged Nawab of Junagadh, has appealed to Pakistan’s Prime Minister Imran Khan to become Junagadh’s ‘envoy’ like Kashmir. The Nawab said that Imran Khan should raise the issue of Junagadh’s alleged independence from Indian occupation in all international forums.

According to a report by Radio Pakistan, Nawab Mohammad Jahangir has issued a statement saying that India and Pakistan should discuss the issue and find a solution through dialogue. He said the Pakistan government should raise the issue of Junagadh as actively as it is raising the voice of Kashmir. Also work should be done to solve it.

The United States has lashed out at Pakistan, saying the Taliban and Haqqanis are encouraging terrorists

Junagadh shows itself on the map of Pakistan

The Nawab said that ‘Junagadh is Pakistan’ is not just a slogan of Junagadh state, but a dream that was seen by our ancestors Mohammad Ali Jinnah and Nawab Mahabat Khan, who was the Nawab of Junagadh. He said it was time for Pakistan to take serious note of India’s alleged occupation of Junagadh. This possession is against international law. Earlier, Pakistan had released its new political map. By this, Pakistan had tried to lay claim to the areas on which it has disputes with India.

In this map, Pakistan has openly claimed Kashmir, Siachen, but surprisingly, the Imran government has claimed not only Kashmir but also parts of Gujarat. Even Junagadh and Manavdar, where India was annexed to India after a referendum in 1948, are shown on a map of Pakistan. It is believed that Pakistan has an eye on the property of these parts connected to the sea, so it has taken such a step.

Openly claimed Sir Creek

Pakistan’s Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi had said at the time that India’s claim to Sir Creek had been rejected on the map. Pakistan claims that its border is on the east coast while India claims that it is on the west. Pakistan says India wants to cover hundreds of kilometers of Pakistan’s EEZ here. The Sir Creek dispute has been going on for 70 years. Sir Creek is a question of utch km km wide water. In the past, it was known as Ban-Ganga. It opens into the Arabian Sea and in a way separates the Rann of Gujarat from the Sindh province of Pakistan. In this regard, there is a dispute over the maritime boundary between Kutch and Sindh.



That is why Pakistan is angry with Junagadh

With the exception of Jammu and Kashmir and Hyderabad, Junagadh in Gujarat did not decide to join India until independence from the British on 15 August 1947. Junagadh had about 80 per cent Hindu population and the Indian government was trying to get Nawab Mohammad Mahabat Khanji III of Junagadh to join India but was not ready. They decided to merge with Pakistan on 15 September 1947. This decision angered the people of Junagadh and people in many parts of the state rose up against the Nawab’s rule. So the Nawab went to Karachi with his family.

Sardar Patel then asked Pakistan to cancel the Junagadh merger and hold a referendum. When Pakistan refused, Sardar Patel sent Indian troops to Junagadh on November 1, 1947. This was followed by a referendum in December of the same year in which 99 per cent people preferred to stay in India. Despite this, all of a sudden Pakistan has now included it in its map.