Imran khan nominated Abdul Qayyum Niazi new PM of PoK, PTI will form first time government

Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan on Wednesday named his party MP Abdul Qayyum Niazi as the next prime minister of Pakistan-occupied-Azad Kashmir after much deliberation. Niazi had won from Abbaspur-Poonch region in the recently held assembly elections. Pakistan’s Information Minister Fawad Chaudhry tweeted that Prime Minister Khan selected Niazi to head the PTI government in PoK after extensive deliberations.

Khan’s Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) party secured 32 seats in the 53-member house in these elections. For the first time in PoK, Khan’s party PTI will form the government. India dismissed the recent elections in PoK saying such “cosmetic exercise” was nothing but an attempt by Pakistan to “conceal its illegal occupation”. India has lodged a strong protest on this issue.

Reacting strongly to the elections in PoK, Foreign Ministry spokesperson Arindam Bagchi said that Pakistan “has no right over these Indian territories” and should vacate all Indian territories under its illegal occupation. “The so-called elections in Pakistan’s illegally occupied Indian territory are nothing more than an attempt by Pakistan to hide its illegal occupation and material changes made by it in these areas,” he said last week.

“Such an exercise can neither hide the illegal occupation by Pakistan nor can it lead to serious human rights violations, exploitation and deprivation of liberty to the people in these occupied territories,” he said.

Prime Minister Imran Khan interviewed several elected members on Friday and Saturday, including Sardar Tanveer Ilyas, barrister Sultan Mahmood, Khwaja Farooq, Azhar Sadiq and Niazi. During this he reportedly asked her about her strategy and ideas on environment, tourism and national and international issues.

Most experts said that Ilyas and Sultan Mahmud were the top contenders and many of them agreed that Ilyas was the favourite. But Niazi managed to get the top spot. Niazi was a member of the All Jammu and Kashmir Muslim Conference before joining PTI two years ago. He also served as the food minister after he was elected from the platform of the Muslim convention in 2006.

The Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) and Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) hold 12 and 7 seats respectively in the House. All Jammu and Kashmir Muslim Conference and Jammu Kashmir People’s Party both won one seat each. The ruling party’s candidates Anwarul Haque and Riyaz Gurjar have been elected president and vice-president respectively.





