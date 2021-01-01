Imran Khan on Taliban Kashmir: Imran Khan PTI leader Neelam Irshad claims that Taliban will join Pakistan to liberate Kashmir

Highlights Pakistani PM Imran Khan’s party celebrates Taliban rule in Afghanistan

Now a PTI leader from the Imran Khan government has made a sensational claim about Kashmir

Neelam Irshad said that the Taliban is with Pakistan and will win Kashmir and give it to Pakistan

Islamabad

A PTI leader of the Imran Khan government, who is celebrating the Taliban regime in Afghanistan, has made sensational claims about Kashmir. Neelam Irshad Sheikh said that the Taliban is with Pakistan. The Taliban will come and conquer Kashmir and give it to Pakistan. Neelam made the controversial statement in a discussion on Pakistan’s Bol TV, which is believed to have a long association with the Pakistani intelligence agency ISI.

Neelam said Pakistan’s value has increased since the formation of the Imran government. The Taliban say we are with you and insha Allah they will win Kashmir and give it to us. When the anchor asked him if the Taliban would give you Kashmir, who told you. On this, Neelam said, ‘India has divided us and we will rejoin. Our army has power, government has power. The Taliban are supporting us because Pakistan supported them when they were being persecuted. Now he will accompany us.

Pakistan stole 33 billion

Neelam’s remarks come at a time when Pakistan has been accused of openly aiding Taliban militants. During the war in Afghanistan, thousands of terrorists from Pakistan’s tribal areas fled to Afghanistan. Experts say the Taliban regime has returned to Afghanistan with the help of the Pakistani military and ISI. The United States invaded Afghanistan after the 9/11 attacks. Meanwhile, the United States enlisted the help of Pakistan to eliminate the Taliban and Al Qaeda. At the same time, the United States provided आर्थिक 33 billion in aid to Pakistan between 2002 and 2018.

Of this, .6 14.6 billion was given to the Pakistani military alone. Despite all this money, the Pakistanis have backed the US and the Taliban have once again occupied Afghanistan. Well-known columnist Sadanand Dhume, in his article in the Wall Street Journal, says that in these nearly 16 years, Pakistan has been convinced that the US-led Afghanistan project has failed. For this, Pakistan sheltered the Taliban terrorists, provided them with training and weapons. He said Pakistan, with a population of 200 million, was a nuclear-armed state and many people celebrated the arrival of the Taliban regime in neighboring countries.