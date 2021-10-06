Imran Khan opens at Bollywood parties: When Imran Khan opened at Bollywood parties

Aamir Khan’s nephew (Imran Khan) has been away from the spotlight for a long time. When it came to the film industry, it was very social and used to be a part of parties. A few years ago, he came into the limelight when he made shocking revelations about big parties in Bollywood.

In a Q&A session with fans on social media, someone asked Imran what happens at Bollywood parties? The actor replied, ‘This is exactly what happens in all parties. People get drunk, dance, stand in the corner and gnaw on people they don’t like. Alcohol causes quarrels and fights. People go to the bathroom even if they don’t want to.



Imran told the story of the toilet

Imran also shared his bizarre experience, which used to bother him as a celebrity. He said, ‘Once a man was standing next to me in the toilet and he tried to shake hands with me. He was probably very upset when I refused to move my hand in the meantime. ‘



Problems in Imran’s personal life!

His relationship with Imran’s wife Avantika Malik has been in the headlines. According to reports, the couple have been having problems for a long time. The two avoid talking about their marital status but are said to be separated. Imran and Avantika got married in 2011 and have a daughter, Imara.