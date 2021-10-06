Imran Khan opens at Bollywood parties: When Imran Khan opened at Bollywood parties
Imran told the story of the toilet
Imran also shared his bizarre experience, which used to bother him as a celebrity. He said, ‘Once a man was standing next to me in the toilet and he tried to shake hands with me. He was probably very upset when I refused to move my hand in the meantime. ‘
Problems in Imran’s personal life!
His relationship with Imran’s wife Avantika Malik has been in the headlines. According to reports, the couple have been having problems for a long time. The two avoid talking about their marital status but are said to be separated. Imran and Avantika got married in 2011 and have a daughter, Imara.
