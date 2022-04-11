Imran Khan-Ramiz Raja: Pakistan cricket storm as soon as Imran Khan’s captaincy leaves, PCB chairman Ramiz Raja will resign

It is said that the most profound effect of a king’s descent from the throne falls on the people close to him. Something similar is happening in Pakistan. As soon as Imran Khan was stripped of the post of Prime Minister, his close friends have also started preparing to leave their respective posts. According to reports, Rameez Raja may resign from the post of Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) chairman. Rameez Raja and former Prime Minister of Pakistan Imran Khan are said to be very close to each other. Rameez is also a former captain of Pakistan like Imran. He is currently in Dubai to attend International Cricket Council (ICC) meetings. The ICC meetings are to continue till Sunday, April 10.

According to a news website of Pakistan, Rameez Raja has consulted his close friends in this regard. The PCB chairman can announce his resignation after the meeting with the ICC. The website has written that major changes can be made to the PCB in the next week starting from April 11. Apart from this, the structure of domestic cricket can be changed, while departmental cricket can be restored.

On the other hand, a source privy to the developments told PTI on Sunday,Rameez Raja had agreed to become the PCB chairman only on Imran’s insistence, because all the players who have played under his captaincy have great respect for him, including Rameez.

The source said, “Ramiz was doing very well as a commentator, TV commentator and expert. He was busy with his commitments. but Imran Khan It was on the insistence of Rameez Raja that he broke all media contracts and became the chairman of the PCB. Rameez had also made it clear to Imran that he would continue as the PCB chairman only as long as he remains the prime minister.

The source said that Imran has now been removed as the prime minister. The Prime Minister of Pakistan is also the custodian of the PCB. He nominates the chairman for the official selection process. In such a situation, it is unlikely that Rameez will continue in this position, but if the new prime minister asks him to continue, then things will be different.