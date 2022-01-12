Imran Khan said – Pakistan’s economy is better than India, Union Minister Chandrakheshar said – Yes, because you have Sidhu!

Imran Khan said – Pakistan’s economy is better than India, Union Minister Chandrakheshar said – Sure, because you have Sidhu!

Imran Khan had said that when his authorities got here to Pakistan three years in the past, he had many challenges in entrance of him. On the identical time, it was additionally claimed that the economy of Pakistan has improved in these three years as in comparison with many nations together with India.

Union Minister Rajiv Chandrashekhar has taken a jibe at Pakistan PM Imran Khan’s remarks that Pakistan’s economy underneath his authorities is better than that of many nations, particularly India. Rajiv Chandrashekhar additionally focused Punjab Congress chief Navjot Singh Sidhu on the identical pretext. The Union Minister said, “Sure because you have Sidhu and we solely have a quick rising economy.”

Taking a jibe at Imran Khan’s declare, Union Minister Rajiv Chandrashekhar tweeted, “Sure because you have Sidhu (Congress chief Navjot Singh Sidhu) and we have solely quick rising economy, unicorns (corporations with 1 billion turnover) and FDI. ” Sidhu had reportedly referred to as Imran Khan his ‘elder brother’ in November final yr, after which a number of controversy had raged. Then Sidhu had come to go to Gurdwara Darbar Sahib in Kartarpur, Pakistan.

Politics in Punjab could warmth up resulting from Rajiv Chandrashekhar’s assertion about Sidhu on the pretext of Imran Khan. Meeting elections are going to be held in Punjab and Navjot Singh Sidhu is the chief of Punjab Congress. Sidhu has praised Imran Khan many instances previously, after which the opposition has been concentrating on the Congress authorities of Punjab and him.

Then again, speaking about Imran Khan’s assertion, the Prime Minister of Pakistan inaugurated the Worldwide Chambers Summit 2022 in Islamabad on Tuesday. In keeping with the report, throughout this Imran Khan had said that when his authorities got here to Pakistan three years in the past, he had many challenges in entrance of him.

Imran Khan had claimed that Pakistan’s economy has improved in these three years as in comparison with many nations together with India. Imran Khan had additionally said that it is not proper for the opposition to incorporate Pakistan among the many poor nations of the world, his authorities has pulled the nation out of many difficulties. The opposition in Pakistan is continuously concentrating on the Imran Khan-led authorities over inflation. The opposition is additionally demanding the resignation of Imran Khan.