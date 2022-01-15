Imran Khan Speaks What He Felt Bad For Sunil Gavaskar in Early 70s In Front of Kapil Dev Pakistan PM Speaks on Indo-Pak Cricket Relations

Imran Khan performed cricket for 21 years and Kapil Dev for 16 years for his or her respective international locations. The bonding between the 2 giants was seen in all places from the cricket floor to the skin world.

Imran Khan performed cricket for 21 years and Kapil Dev for 16 years for his or her respective international locations. The bonding between the 2 giants was seen in all places from the cricket floor to the skin world.

The names of the present Prime Minister of Pakistan, Imran Khan, two of India’s legendary cricketers Sunil Gavaskar and Kapil Dev are well-known in the world of cricket. There was such a chance some 4 years in the past when each Kapil and Imran have been nose to nose on the identical stage. Throughout this, the Pak PM additionally talked about Sunil Gavaskar.

Really this present was India As we speak’s the place Kapil Dev and Imran Khan have been along with Rajdeep Sardesai. Throughout this, Imran had described Kapil Dev as the perfect all-rounder originally of the video. Though Imran Khan additionally made Pakistan the world champion in 1992 along with his all-round efficiency.

‘It appeared dangerous for Gavaskar’

On the identical time, Kapil Dev made India the world champion in 1983 in the third World Cup of cricket historical past. In this present, Imran Khan talked about Kapil and Gavaskar. Whereas speaking, he mentioned in the center that, ‘Throughout that point, I used to seek out two gamers crucial for India. As a result of then Indian batsmen couldn’t play quick bowling however Sunil Gavaskar used to deal with this duty alone.

Imran additional mentioned, ‘Throughout that point I used to really feel very dangerous for Sunil Gavaskar. India didn’t have any quick bowler with whom Gavaskar may observe earlier than Kapil. However once I first noticed Kapil in Delhi, a tall boy was throwing a bouncer. So since then I think about Gavaskar and Kapil as an important contributors for India.

Throughout this present, Imran Khan and Kapil Dev additionally talked in regards to the strain throughout the India-Pakistan match. Imran Khan advised an anecdote that, ‘Once we misplaced a match in Calcutta (now Kolkata), we have been planning in the staff assembly to take such a flight when individuals are sleeping in Lahore.’

Each Imran Khan and Kapil have been star all-rounders of their time. Imran has served for 21 years and Kapil for 16 years by taking part in cricket for his or her respective international locations. Imran Khan scored 3807 and 3709 runs in 88 Exams and 175 ODIs respectively in his profession spanning 20 years. He additionally has 362 Take a look at and 182 ODI wickets to his title.

Kapil Dev additionally served Indian cricket from 1978 to 1994. The world-winning captain performed 131 Exams and 225 ODIs throughout this era. He has 5248 runs and 434 wickets in Take a look at cricket. On the identical time, in ODI cricket too, Haryana Hurricane did wonders, taking 3783 runs and 253 wickets. His most achievement was underneath his captaincy, India received the World Cup in 1983.