Imran Khan stirs Kashmir rage, India’s strong reply in UNGA – shelter given to Osama, PAK, a country that sets fire in the guise of fighting fire

According to the country’s statement, “It is very difficult for Pakistan to understand the pluralism that prevents its minorities from aspiring for high positions in the government. The entire Union Territories of Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh were, are and will remain an integral and inseparable part of India.

India has given a strong reply to Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan on the issue of Jammu and Kashmir on the international stage. On Friday (September 25, 2021), First Secretary Sneha Dubey on behalf of the country in the United Nations General Assembly exposed the lies of the Pak PM with great impunity. In his address there, he said that Pakistan is the country which had given shelter to the notorious terrorist Osama bin Laden. Pakistan is a country that sets fire in the guise of fighting fire.

India, in its right to respond to Pakistan’s Prime Minister’s address to the UN General Assembly, said, “It is believed around the world that Pakistan openly supports terrorists and provides them with weapons. Pakistan has a poor record of having the most terrorists banned by the United Nations Security Council.

It was further said from India – Osama bin Laden got shelter in Pakistan. Even today the Pakistani leadership glorifies him as a ‘martyr’. Pakistan fosters terrorists in the hope that they will only harm its neighbours. We have been hearing that Pakistan is a “victim of terrorism”. But this is a country that sets fire in the guise of a fire fighter.

The young Indian diplomat slammed Pakistan for once again raising the slogan of Kashmir at the 76th session of the United Nations General Assembly, saying, “Those making such statements and telling lies should be condemned collectively. Persistent liars and people with such thinking deserve mercy. I am speaking clearly from this forum.

What is the whole matter?In fact, Khan had tried to portray Pakistan as a victim of American ingratitude and international duplicity in the General Assembly. The Pak PM’s pre-recorded speech was broadcast on Friday evening, in which he spoke on a range of topics such as climate change, global Islamophobia and “plundering of developing countries by corrupt elite sections”. He tried to explain his last point by linking it to the treatment of the East India Company with India.

Khan once again described the government of India’s Prime Minister Narendra Modi as a ‘Hindu nationalist government’ and a “fascist”, using harsh words for the Indian government. Khan expressed anger and sadness at the US and accused it of abandoning both Pakistan and Afghanistan.

He further said, “New Delhi has started this for the final resolution of the Jammu and Kashmir dispute.” His statement was in the context of the Indian government’s decision to abrogate Article 370 in 2019. Let us inform that in his address, Khan talked about the Indian government’s decision to abrogate Article 370 on August 5, 2019 and the death of pro-Pakistan separatist leader Syed Ali Shah Geelani.

PAK PM also said on new Afghanistan: Khan has said the international community cannot “absolute” itself from its responsibilities to the Afghan people after 20 years of military intervention in the war-torn country. The Express Tribune newspaper quoted the PM’s interview for US-based ‘Newsweek’ magazine as saying that the decades of war had had a devastating effect on Afghanistan’s economy, society and politics.

However, Khan warned that if rivalry with Afghanistan and between global and regional powers persists, Afghanistan could see more suffering and conflict. “This will create new refugees, increase the threat of terrorism from Afghanistan, which will destabilize the entire region,” he said. Khan said that Pakistan would not want more conflict and unrest in Afghanistan.