Imran Khan the first Pakistani PM, who lost the no-confidence motion, who is Shahbaz Sharif who will be the next PM?

After the high-voltage drama that lasted all day in Pakistan, a vote of no confidence was held in the National Assembly against Imran Khan’s government late at night, ending Imran Khan’s three-and-a-half-year innings with the defeat. The ruling PTI MPs did not participate in the voting on the no-confidence motion in Parliament and Imran Khan left the Prime Minister’s residence shortly before this. In the voting on the no-confidence motion in Parliament, 174 votes were cast against Imran Khan and thus his government fell short of majority.

Imran Khan, who was elected Prime Minister of Pakistan in 2018, faced a vote of no confidence over allegations of massive economic mismanagement. Till date no Pakistani Prime Minister has completed five years in his tenure. Imran Khan was also able to stay in power for only three and a half years as Prime Minister.

Cricketer-turned-politician Imran Khan, who won the 1992 Cricket World Cup with his underrated team, failed to replicate that charisma in Pakistan politics and in the midst of this political innings, a strong opposition called him ‘ Run out’.

