Imran Khan’s party was accused of stealing funds, crores of rupees received from abroad but the account was not given in the Election Commission

Imran Khan’s party, which is in power in Pakistan, has been accused of theft of funds. Pakistan PM Imran Khan’s party Takreek-e-Insaf (PTI) is accused of not giving full information to the Election Commission about the money received by the party from foreign nationals and companies. According to a media report, during the four years between 2009-10 and the financial year 2012-13, donations of 31.20 crore Pak were hidden.

Pakistan’s leading newspaper ‘Dawn’ newspaper quoted the report of the ‘Scrutiny Committee of the Election Commission of Pakistan’ (ECP) as saying that the ruling party had underreported about $ 1405 million in the financial year 2012-13.

PTI had 26 bank accounts: According to data provided to the committee by the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP), PTI had 26 bank accounts. According to the report, between 2008 and 2013, the party had informed the ECP about 1.33 billion Pakistani rupees. However, in a report by Pakistan’s central bank SBP, the actual amount was 1.64 billion Pakistani rupees.

230 foreign companies involved in donating: The party did not mention the details of three bank accounts in the documents provided to the ECP. The report said that around 1,414 companies in Pakistan, 47 foreign companies and 119 potential companies donated to Imran Khan’s party. The party had also received 23 lakh, 44 thousand, 800 dollars from America. The donors to the party include 4,755 Pakistanis, 41 non-Pakistani and 230 foreign companies.

The report said that apart from the US, Imran’s party also received donations from Dubai, UK, Europe, Denmark, Japan, Canada and Australia. The money was taken, the Election Commission was not informed about the transaction of this money. However, in this regard, Information and Broadcasting Minister Fawad Chaudhry in a meeting on Tuesday termed the report as “wrong”. He demanded that the accounts of other political parties of Pakistan such as Muslim League (N) and Pakistan People’s Party also be probed.