Imran said – India is a selfless community, no one can show its eyes; Pakistan: No power can dictate terms to India which is a sovereign nation: PM Imran Khan

Pakistan’s Prime Minister Imran Khan, who is facing the power struggle, has once again praised India. He has said that Indians are a khuddar koum (very respected people). Today no superpower can show them an eye.

However, Khan also said that he is disappointed with the ideology of the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) and what is happening in Kashmir. PM said- It bothers me that we do not have good relations with them (India).

On Friday (April 8, 2022), PM Khan also expressed his disappointment over the Supreme Court’s quashing of the controversial decision to dissolve the National Assembly. Also said – I will not accept any “imported government” in the country.

#WATCH | Indians are ‘khuddar quam’ (very self respecting people). No superpower can dictate terms to India. I’m disappointed that only due to RSS ideology and what is done with Kashmir we don’t have a good relation: Pakistan PM Imran Khan pic.twitter.com/EAR3bPSqGs — ANI (@ANI) April 8, 2022

Apart from this, 69-year-old Imran Khan also appealed to the supporters to take to the road with him on Sunday evening. Khan said, “I respect the top court and the judiciary, but the court should have looked into a threatening letter before giving its verdict.”

Khan does not have a single majority in the 342-member House. He reiterated his allegations that an American diplomat had threatened change of power in Pakistan.

On the other hand, PML-N leader Maryam Nawaz slammed Imran for his praise of India. She said- If Pakistani PM likes India so much, then he should go there.

Former Pakistan PM Nawaz Sharif’s daughter said- someone should tell him (Imran) that he is going crazy seeing power going away and he has been thrown out by no one else but by his own party. If he likes India so much, then shift there and leave Pakistan’s life.

According to Maryam Sharif Nawaz, “Those who have been praising India so much should know that there have been 27 no-confidence motions against many Prime Ministers of India. But no one has played with the constitution, democracy and morality. Vajpayee lost by one vote, went home. They didn’t hold a country, constitution and nation like you hostage!”

Explain that the opposition parties need 172 members to remove Khan from power. However, he had already shown support for a higher number. By the way, now Khan may be the first Prime Minister in the history of Pakistan, who will be thrown out of power through a no-confidence motion.

The cricketer-turned-politician came to power in 2018 with a promise to create a ‘Naya Pakistan’. But he failed miserably in controlling inflation. The current term of the National Assembly was to end in August 2023. No prime minister in the history of Pakistan has completed his five-year term.