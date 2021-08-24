Imran’s shout at Amitabh in the film Faces: Imran Hashmi and Amitabh Bachchan Film Faces: The film Faces of Amitabh Bachchan and Imran Hashmi will be screened in cinemas.

While films of big stars were screened on OTT during the lockdown, Imran Hashmi is the only actor whose two films reached the theaters. After ‘Mumbai Saga’, now his film ‘Chehre’ is also hitting the theaters. Here is a special dialogue with him:

Your career is going to be almost two decades. In the first decade you made certain types of hot, romantic films, but now you are making different types of films. What was the idea behind this change?

My attempt to amaze the audience is still the same. Give them something new. Yes, I initially did a kind of film for 10-12 years, but I thought the audience had seen it all, so I didn’t want to do it again. Luckily I am getting such scripts too. With the advent of OTT, a variety of stories are being written, character based films are being written. Now it’s not that he’s a hero, he’s a villain, who used to be in masala movies. They run movies too, but now more doors are open. Content-based films are being made and I am very happy with this change.

Has the industry’s attitude towards you also changed or do those kiss king offers still come?

Completely changed. The kind of movies I’ve been offered for a while are different. I’m getting a lot of different characters from the movies I’ve been doing before, so I’m so glad I’m getting a chance to experiment.

You guys shot ‘faces’ at minus 5-6 degrees. Then the journey of its release from last year till now was also full of ups and downs. And what were the challenges?

Not only minus 5-6, we shot in Slovakia at minus 15 degrees. It was 5-6 degrees when we started the shoot, but by the end of the shoot it reached minus 15 degrees, so the crew had to face a lot of difficulties, but the production people had arranged well. Then again, we knew these challenges would come. In fact, the title of the film was first snow, then the director had set the setting so that it snows. At the same time, there were a lot of challenges in terms of release, as no one knew about Covid-19. When the lockdown happened, we were going to release the film in 2020. It was then planned to release again in April 2021, followed by another web. Now it’s coming to theaters, because one, this movie is made for the big screen. Its sound composition etc. Then there is also the desire to support theater owners. This is my second film after ‘Mumbai Saga’ which is being screened in cinemas.

Mumbai Saga, despite being a big screen film, did not do well at the box office so do you think this is the right time for a drama show?

Look, this time is not very good, because you also know that, we are interested here, about the opening collection, how much is the movie on the first day, although now things have changed a lot. Cinemas have not opened in Maharashtra yet, but we felt that theater owners have been suffering for a long time, they also have costs, so we should support them. There is definitely a risk factor, but we can’t do anything about it because we don’t know when this situation will end. We’re doing our job, so anyone who wants to see it in the theater should see it in the theater. Then, after five weeks, the movie will be on OTT, so anyone who wants to see it there, watch it on OTT.

There is a lot of talk these days about fitness and bodybuilding. What is its secret?

Yes, I was training in lockdown, because I was sitting empty at home, so what to do. So I started at home, exercising twice a day. Then slowly it became a good habit, so when the lockdown opened I joined the gym. Lots of fun right now.

Where is this look for your next film ‘Tiger 3’? Tell us something about that movie?

No, no, this is what I started for fitness. Yes, movies will benefit too. Else, I can’t talk about it right now.

Doing something new under your creation banner?

Right now I’m not doing anything, but it’s not like I’m not going to do anything further. If I got a good story, I would definitely do it.

In the film, you and Amitabh Bachchan are blaming each other. What was it like working with him?

It was a little weird to see this allegation-rebuttal scene because we grew up looking at Amitji’s pictures. He is a fan. It seemed strange at first to shout and shout at him like that, but he himself is very supportive. Help you as an actor. Another great thing I learned from him is that he is very disciplined about his work. Reading also comes. They also come on set on time, stay there until the director gives a break, they don’t get shot, then get in the van. Stay busy all the time.

