Imtiaz Ali on Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt’s wedding, says, they both are very similar to each other | Imtiaz Ali expressed happiness on Ranbir Kapoor-Alia Bhatt’s marriage- said, ‘Both are exactly the same’

Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt’s wedding is making a lot of headlines. Wedding preparations are going on in full swing in both the families. At present, the exact date of marriage has not come out, but while his fans are very excited by this news, the people of the film industry are also giving their best wishes.
Recently when producer questioned both the director Imtiaz Ali, stars, he said, “Alia and Ranbir exactly the same as the same. The actor, you should be the same person. You Ideas need to be in one direction, and that is the case with these two.”
He said, “Even before the friendship with each other Ranbir and Alia, I saw a kind of intimacy between them. I had the privilege of working in Rockstar and spectacle with the highway and Ranbir with Alia, and I can say that the two are no actors. today Ranbir and Alia are together, and I am very happy. I can not say much .. but I am very happy that both married getting. “
Rituals start today!
According to the reports, the wedding functions are going to start from today. Apartment Vastu in Mumbai’s Pali Hills will have all the functions. Firstly the puja will be done in the presence of the whole family.. Then the mehendi ceremony will start from around 2 pm. Only close family and friends will attend the function.
Only 28 guests will be included
If reports are to be believed, Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor’s wedding will be held between family and close friends. Alia’s brother Rahul Bhatt shared that only 28 guests will attend the wedding. They will all take off for Chembur with safety. Ranbir-Alia will tie the knot in RK House.
Homes have been decorated
Apart from Vastu, the Kapoor family’s home – Krishna Raj Bungalow – and RK Studio have also been decorated with lights. Krishna Raj, which is under construction, will reportedly be here after Alia and Ranbir get married.
grand reception
There are reports that after the wedding, the couple will hold a grand reception at the luxury hotel Taj Mahal Palace in Mumbai on April 17, which will be attended by all the stars of Bollywood. Invitation cards have been sent to all.
