Imtiaz Ali on Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt’s wedding, says, they both are very similar to each other | Imtiaz Ali expressed happiness on Ranbir Kapoor-Alia Bhatt’s marriage- said, ‘Both are exactly the same’

Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt’s wedding is making a lot of headlines. Wedding preparations are going on in full swing in both the families. At present, the exact date of marriage has not come out, but while his fans are very excited by this news, the people of the film industry are also giving their best wishes.

Recently when producer questioned both the director Imtiaz Ali, stars, he said, “Alia and Ranbir exactly the same as the same. The actor, you should be the same person. You Ideas need to be in one direction, and that is the case with these two.”

He said, “Even before the friendship with each other Ranbir and Alia, I saw a kind of intimacy between them. I had the privilege of working in Rockstar and spectacle with the highway and Ranbir with Alia, and I can say that the two are no actors. today Ranbir and Alia are together, and I am very happy. I can not say much .. but I am very happy that both married getting. “