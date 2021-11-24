In 2014 Arvind Kejriwal Took Mulayam Singh Name in India most corrupt Leader list now Sanjay Singh Met Akhilesh in UP Before 2022 Polls

After leaving the Anna movement and entering politics, Arvind Kejriwal had released a list of corrupt leaders in the year 2014, in which Mulayam Singh Yadav was also named. Today, after almost seven years, his party is moving ahead on the path of alliance with Mulayam Singh’s party before the UP elections. On 31 January 2014, Arvind Kejriwal and his team released the list of most corrupt leaders, in which top leaders like Rahul Gandhi, Kapil Sibal, Mulayam Singh, P Chidambaram and Mayawati were named. Then the Aam Aadmi Party had called upon its supporters to defeat these leaders in the 2014 Lok Sabha elections.

Sanjay Singh met Akhilesh Yadav for an alliance: Samajwadi Party President and former Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Akhilesh Yadav on Wednesday (November 24) held a ‘strategic discussion’ with Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) in-charge of Uttar Pradesh and Rajya Sabha MP Sanjay Singh for the 2022 assembly elections. After meeting Akhilesh, Sanjay Singh said that when asked about the alliance with SP for a ‘strategic discussion’ on a common agenda to make Uttar Pradesh corruption-free, Singh said that the discussion has just started.. and we will let you know later.

Outrage appeared on social media: People’s displeasure started coming to the fore on social media as soon as Sanjay Singh mentioned the alliance. People reminded of the remarks made by AAP leaders on the SP chief in the past, as well as reminding him that he had come to politics to clean up. Not only this, people had expressed suspicion of Arvind Kejriwal being involved in corruption by Mulayam Singh. A user named Krishna (@KrishneyG) shared the screen shot and link of the old news and wrote that the SP chief, who was stunned because of Kejriwal’s name in the list, said that it is necessary to accuse someone of corruption, now investigation into this matter. There should be why Kejriwal, who called himself honest, quit his job, was he indulging in corruption!

At the same time, a user named Shivam (@PoeticShivam) expressed grief over this saying that there is no bravery in being with another wrong to erase one wrong. You should not deviate from your principles. Sumit Kumar Dwivedi (@sumitkumardwive) wrote that when he was born in politics, there was evidence against everyone, now suddenly love has started falling on him, what happened? Seeing the money, did all the honesty get lost?

For your information, let us tell you that Sanjay Singh had met Akhilesh Yadav earlier but had said that his party would contest the elections alone in Uttar Pradesh. Singh had attended a program organized on the release of SP General Secretary Professor Ram Gopal Yadav’s book “Rajneeti Ke Us Paar” on the occasion of ‘Azadi Ke Amrit Mahotsav’ on Tuesday. SP founder Mulayam Singh Yadav and Akhilesh were also present in the program and Mulayam had called upon everyone to come forward unitedly against corruption and inflation in the interest of the country.