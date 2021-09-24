In 2021, the Mendoza Line Isn’t So Scary

Even baseball fans who aren’t into statistics are familiar with batting averages. If it starts at 4, it is historically good. Starting with 3 is fine, 2 is fine, and if it starts with 1… well, even a casual fan knows it’s time to send that player to the minors. .

But this season, baseball’s collective batting average has dropped to .243, with the dreaded “1” appearing more and more. Batsmen, buoyed by teams that prioritize power over consistency, swing fast for the fence, and with that their average has dropped. Many have sunk below .200, a range known as the Mendoza Line, named after Mario Mendoza, a light-bodied infielder in the 1970s.

Through Thursday’s game, 20 players with at least 200 plate appearances — enough to be considered a regular — were hitting below .200. By the end of the season they could be joined by many more people who are near those thresholds in batting average or plate performance.

In the last entire season 2019, there were only 15 such players. Also, it was difficult to have a roster spot with such a low average. Twenty years ago, in 2001, there were only five sub-200 hitters, and 50 years ago, in 1971, there were six.