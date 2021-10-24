In 550 days, the burden of inflation of petrol and diesel increased on the pockets of the general public, know the full calculation

In the last 18 months, the price of petrol and diesel of the common man has removed oil. Every day there is an increase in the price and the prices have reached a record level. According to the recent report, there has been a tremendous increase in the price of petrol since May 2020. According to the data, the price of petrol has increased by an average of Rs 2 per liter during this period. At the same time, the price of diesel has seen an increase of about one and a half rupees per liter every month. Let us also tell you how much petrol and diesel have increased the burden on the pocket of the common man every day in these 18 months.

How much effect did petrol make in 550 days?

There are about 550 days in 18 months. It is not hidden from anyone that the price of petrol increases every day, that in money. An increase of Rs 36 in these 18 months means an increase of 3600 paise. According to the calculations, the burden of petrol on the common people has increased by about 6 paise per liter. Let us tell you that before October, there was no increase in the price of petrol for a long time. It is calculated by averaging it. According to this, the average of 10 days will be 60 paise and the average for the whole month will be Rs 2 per liter.

What was the effect of diesel inflation

On the other hand, if we talk about diesel, there has been an increase of Rs 26.58 per liter in 18 months. Whereas diesel has a direct connection to both retail and wholesale inflation. Because the transportation of fruits and vegetables is done by diesel vehicle. If it increases, then the prices of fruits and vegetables will increase. Talking about the daily burden on the pockets of the common people by diesel, then the account of about 5 paise per liter is being seen which is not less at all.

Where is the most expensive petrol and diesel in the country

The border districts of Madhya Pradesh have been badly affected by the hike in fuel price, with petrol costing near Rs 119 per liter in Anuppur district and Rs 108 per liter of diesel. A pump owner Sukhlal Kushwaha said that in Jaithari, about 13 km from the district headquarter Anuppur, the price of petrol was Rs 119.22 per liter and the price of diesel was Rs 108.4 per litre. He said that petrol is cheaper by about Rs 10 and diesel by Rs 4 per liter in the neighboring state of Chhattisgarh, which is about 50 km from Anuppur. Petrol pump owner Amar Singh Narde said that in Balaghat district bordering Maharashtra and Chhattisgarh, the prices of petrol and diesel have touched Rs 118.25 per liter and Rs 107.46 per liter respectively.

The post 550 Days Inflation of Petrol and Diesel Increased the burden on the pockets of the general public, know the complete calculation appeared first on Jansatta.

#days #burden #inflation #petrol #diesel #increased #pockets #general #public #full #calculation