In a budget of just 4 lakhs, these top 3 cars give decent mileage of up to 22 kmpl on petrol and 31 kmpl on CNG

If you want to buy a new car, then know here the complete details of the top 3 highest mileage cars of the country which are available in 4 lakhs.

There is a wide range of low budget cars with long mileage in the car sector of the country, in which there are cheap and affordable cars from companies like Maruti, Tata, Hyundai, Datsun, Renault.

If you are looking for a car with great mileage for you in a very low budget, then know here the complete details of top 3 cheapest cars in the country which can fit in your low budget.

Maruti Alto 800: Maruti Alto 800 is the cheapest car in this country which is known for its strong mileage, which the company has launched in eight variants.

Talking about the engine of this car, the company has given a 796 cc engine in it, which generates 48 PS of power and 69 Nm of peak torque, which is mated to a 5-speed gearbox.

Talking about the features of this car, the company has given features like 7-inch touchscreen infotainment system with Android Auto and Apple CarPlay connectivity, keyless entry, front power windows, ABS and EBD.

Regarding mileage, the company claims that this car gives a mileage of 22.05 km per liter and this mileage becomes 31.59 km per kg on CNG. The starting price of Maruti Alto 800 is Rs 3.15 lakh, going to the top variant, it goes up to Rs 4.82 lakh.

Maruti S Presso: Maruti Espresso is the cheapest mini SUV of its company, which the company has launched with three trims.

Talking about the engine of this car, it has a 998 cc engine that generates 68 PS of power and 90 Nm of peak torque, with which a 5-speed gearbox has been given.

Talking about the features of the car, it has been given a 7-inch touchscreen infotainment system with connectivity of Android Auto and Apple CarPlay, besides features like keyless entry, front power windows, airbag on the driver’s seat, ABS, EBD.

,read this also– Safest Top 3 Cars in Lowest Price, which got 5 Star Safety Rating in Global NCAP Crash Test)

Regarding mileage, the company claims that this car gives a mileage of 21.4 kmpl on petrol but this mileage increases to 31.2 kmpl on CNG. The starting price of Maruti Espresso is Rs 3.78 lakh, which goes up to Rs 5.43 lakh when going to the top variant.

,read this also– These top 3 sunroof cars come in the mid range with premium features, know full details of price and features)

Datsun Redi GO: Datsun Redi Go is the cheapest car of its company, which the company has launched with six variants. Talking about the engine of this car, the company has given a 999 cc engine in it, which generates 54 PS of power and 72 Nm of peak torque, which is mated to a 5-speed manual gearbox.

Talking about the features of this car, it has an 8-inch touchscreen infotainment, which is given with the connectivity of Android Auto, Apple CarPlay, besides features like keyless entry, ABS, EBD, rear parking sensor have been given.

Regarding mileage, the company claims that this Datsun redi GO car gives a mileage of 22.0 kmpl. The starting price of Datsun redi GO is Rs 3.83 lakh, which goes up to Rs 4.95 lakh in its top variant.