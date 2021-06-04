In a First, Nitish Plans 33% Reservation For Girls in Medical, Engineering in Bihar





Patna: Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar is planning on reserving 33 per cent of seats for ladies in Medical and Engineering faculties, in a transfer that may enhance the illustration of ladies in the aforesaid fields. If the proposal is finalised, Bihar will develop into the primary state in the nation to order one-third of seats for ladies in medical and engineering faculties. Additionally Learn – After Household Denies of Love Marriage, Bihar Couple Will get Married at Police Station Throughout Lockdown

As reported by The Indian Specific, the Bihar authorities will deliver the proposal up in the following Meeting session. The federal government is planning on two payments–the Bihar Engineering Universities Invoice and Bihar Medical Training Invoice– to deliver the proposal to fruition.

“Allow us to reserve one-third seats in medical and engineering faculties [for girls]. This can enhance the variety of ladies in technical schooling. Will probably be a distinctive factor. Engineering faculties are being opened in each district and medical faculties have been additionally opened in some districts. The entire concept is to make sure that Bihar college students shouldn’t have to exit of the state for technical schooling,” the main portal quoted Nitish Kumar as saying at a assessment assembly on Wednesday.

The state is residence to 11 medical faculties (1,330 medical and BDS seats) and 38 engineering faculties (2,035 seats).

The assessment assembly, the place the proposal was introduced up, additionally mentioned organising 4 unique engineering and medical universities in the state.