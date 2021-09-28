In a jiffy, Messi and PSG make it all work

PARIS – Lionel Messi picked up the ball in a spot that has served as the starting point for many of his best moments, which he knows so well it could be his spot. This has been his base camp, his happy place, for 15 years: a few yards inside the right tangent, a few yards from the halfway point.

He stood still as he controlled it. He stood still for some time, till that state. Paris Saint-Germain took an early lead through Idrissa Guay, and spent most of the rest of the game trying to block Manchester City’s unrelenting attacks.

It maintained its advantage a little through judgment—Guy and Ander Herrera’s industry, Marquinhos’ rudeness, Gianluigi Donnarumma’s sheer, indomitable size and impossible elasticity—and a little through luck. City cuts through again and again, only for PSG to repel the incursion at the last possible moment.

As City, the Premier League champions, turned the screw, the forward line that served as PSG’s crown lost interest. At first, both Neymar and Kylian Mbappe had extended a hand, dutifully following their runners, stubbornly helping their fullback. Even in the first half hour, Messi spoke of his opponents being quick and troubled.