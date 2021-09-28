In a jiffy, Messi and PSG make it all work
PARIS – Lionel Messi picked up the ball in a spot that has served as the starting point for many of his best moments, which he knows so well it could be his spot. This has been his base camp, his happy place, for 15 years: a few yards inside the right tangent, a few yards from the halfway point.
He stood still as he controlled it. He stood still for some time, till that state. Paris Saint-Germain took an early lead through Idrissa Guay, and spent most of the rest of the game trying to block Manchester City’s unrelenting attacks.
It maintained its advantage a little through judgment—Guy and Ander Herrera’s industry, Marquinhos’ rudeness, Gianluigi Donnarumma’s sheer, indomitable size and impossible elasticity—and a little through luck. City cuts through again and again, only for PSG to repel the incursion at the last possible moment.
As City, the Premier League champions, turned the screw, the forward line that served as PSG’s crown lost interest. At first, both Neymar and Kylian Mbappe had extended a hand, dutifully following their runners, stubbornly helping their fullback. Even in the first half hour, Messi spoke of his opponents being quick and troubled.
However, the longer the game went on, the more sporadic those attempts became. That has always been the question with this iteration of PSG, of course: for all its formidable talent, how can a team build around three superstars – three players who, on most sides, have other players doing the dirty work for them. Will – thrive against the well-oiled machines that, for the most part, dominate modern football?
In a sense, City and PSG are mirror images. Both have been almost completely redesigned. Both are nourished by the immeasurable wealth of the Gulf countries. Both stand for projects that see soccer as a means to a bigger sport, not an end in itself. And both have been constructed as platforms for individuals and for monuments.
The only differences, in fact, are that at the heart of the PSG project, individuals run around on the field while instructions are issued by the city, and that the city’s approach is more aligned with the essentials of elite sport. Kind of matches: The system devised by Pep Guardiola is king, and his billion-dollar squad must submit to it. In PSG, the system is secondary to the stars.
As Tuesday’s game progressed, it seemed that there was a lesson to be learned. It was the ball of the city. PSG chases the shadows. Or, rather, most PSG players did. Guay and Herrera and the relentless Marco Verratti closed the spaces and started a fire. Increasingly, Messi and Neymar and Mbappe turned around, no longer willing to back down. One theory of modern football held that the fate of the host cannot last.
Then Messi got the ball. He only has to work through the gears a little these days, so he picked up speed as he approached the penalty area of the city, moving just a touch more toward the center with each step, as if pushed by gravity to the side of the box. But the target is drawn.
This is where Messi’s life always remains. He was at full speed, but there was no sense of haste; It seemed like he was waiting for all the other parts of the scene to happen exactly the same way before playing his hand. He saw Achraf Hakimi bursting to the right, counterbalancing the size of the city. He saw Mbappe torn at one angle across the box. he waited.
When Messi signed with PSG, it was likely to see him play alongside Neymar – his successor for so long – and Mbappe, the player most likely to inherit his crown as the best player in the world , which made the whole thing fascinating.
After all, he didn’t want to leave Barcelona: he made it very clear. His or perhaps the greatest player of any generation was forced to leave because of the suicidal economics of the modern game. When it emerged that Barcelona could no longer pay him, he had no choice but to sign for one of the two clubs.
Only PSG and City, two teams for whom money is no object, two teams that have done much to distort the economics of football, two teams using the world’s most popular sport as geopolitical pawns Nations are supported by states, can afford it. There was no romance here; It was cold, heartless business, nothing more.
Chemistry hasn’t been instant. Mbappe and Neymar, at times, seem to be bowing their heads, with one complaining that the other doesn’t share the ball as much as he can. Messi also had a slow start, as he recovered from a delayed preseason. After all, Harlem globetrotters have to practice their moves, too.
Even for the most part of this game, the PSG trio were getting to know each other. They faded in fits, bursts, flickered to life and subsided again. It was possible to wonder whether this youthful attempt to bring this grand experiment, FIFA Ultimate Team to life, could be doomed to failure.
On the edge of the box, Messi finally releases the ball. Messi has an imperceptible streak to his brilliance: it’s not like he’s looking at the field from above, with a shifted geometric pattern playing beneath him, but he gives the impression that he can see into the future as well. So when she finally released the ball, she came up with instructions. He didn’t so much give it to Kylian Mbappe as he lent it. His teammate had no choice but to give it back.
Messi, perhaps, didn’t know how Mbappe would do it – the sleek back-heel that the wrong-footed City defender was a virtuous testament to the French striker’s own talent – but he did know that, if Mbappe returned the ball. If done, it will roll to its other preferred location: on the arc right outside the box.
Aymeric Laporte snapped on his heels, the ball came just as Messi did. Didn’t have time to touch, but Messi never needs time, not here. He swung his left foot through the ball, a motion that was as smooth and apparently effortless as Roger Federer’s forehand.
Ederson found his feet in City’s goal and prepared himself to jump. In replays, the moment he realized its futility was almost visible: a slight sinking look in his eyes as he dipped, faded, twisted at Messi’s shot.
Messi was running for the corner before the ball hit the net, before the crowd calculated the physics, before it was possible, in fact, to understand that he had done so. From standstill to bedlam, the whole thing didn’t take more than six or seven seconds, but was long enough.
It remains to be seen whether this PSG side can win 2-0 on the day and do enough to win the Champions League. It will take years to fully understand what this era of teams backed by unimaginable money means for the sport. But for a moment, just for a moment, the questions and concerns didn’t matter.
Just then, Messi was there, his arms outstretched, full of joy, and a stadium, with hands full, full of awe, what he could do, what he had done.
#jiffy #Messi #PSG #work
Leave a Comment
You must be logged in to post a comment.