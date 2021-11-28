In a Nonbinary Pronoun, France Sees a U.S. Attack on the Republic
Paris – France may be having a hard time with non-binary pronouns. Her language is intensely gender-specific and is highly protected by the August authorities. However, the inconvenience caused by the inclusion of the pronoun “iel” in a popular dictionary is strangely viral.
Le Petit Robert, who was only challenged by Larousse in linguistic rights, chose to add “iel” – a gender-neutral masculine “il” (he) and feminine “elle” – to his latest online version. Jean-Michel Blanker, Minister of Education, was not happy.
“You shouldn’t change the French language, whatever it is,” he said, adding that “iel” was an expression of “wokisme”.
Mr Blanker is convinced of a massive American “wake” attack on France aimed at spreading racism and xenophobia over French sovereignty. Last month, he told the daily Le Monde that Donald J. Reaction to what he called the “awakened ideology” was a key factor in Trump’s 2016 victory.
On this occasion, however, the first lady joined Brigitte Macron. “There are two pronouns: he and she,” she declared. “Your language is beautiful. And two pronouns are appropriate.”
Robert defines “iel” (approximately “yell”) as the third and third person subject pronouns in the singular and plural used to denote a person of either sex.
Charles Bimbenet, his director general, posted a statement denying the minister’s allegations of terrorism. “Robert’s goal is to observe and reflect on the evolution of the French language, which is fast and diverse,” he wrote. “Defining words that describe the world is to help us understand it better.”
France, a country where it is illegal for the state to compile racial statistics, especially on the rise of American gender and ethnic politics. President Emmanuel Macron has warned that “some social science theories imported entirely from the United States” could be at risk. Mr Blanker has identified “an intellectual matrix” in American universities that seeks to reduce the perceived color of French men and women by promoting identity-based victimism.
This is the background to the “iel” explosion, described by the left-wing newspaper Liberation under the headline “The Highway to IL”.
Neologisms such as “Antivax” and “Pass Sanitary” (Health Pass) enter the cell on a regular basis, but the academy franchise, founded in 1634 to protect the French language, is a conscious protector of linguistic purity, which one member calls “irrational.” Globish ”a few years ago.
Lillian Dellhom, 24, a gender-neutral student of international affairs at the University of Paris 8 who has been using the pronoun “iel” for nearly a year, was shocked by Ms Macron’s statement.
“It was very violent for me,” MX said. Delhom said in an interview. “My hopes were dashed when it came from a first lady, a lady, a French teacher, a man whose relationship went against many social norms.”
Mx Delhome was referring to the fact that Ms. Macron, 68, and Mr. The relationship between Macron, 43, began in high school when he was a teenager and she was his drama teacher, married with three children.
Explain the decision to switch to “iel,” Mx. Delhom said: “Being gay was hard and I didn’t want to add to it, but slowly I developed and I realized that my identity was not male.”
This year, Mx. Delhome informed fellow students and professors of the new pronoun priority. A slight advantage. “Everyone still calls me ‘him’, which is very frustrating for political science students,” MX said. Dalhousie, whose professor asked, “What on earth is that?” When Mx. Delhom used “iel” on the resume.
For some time now, the “inclusive writing” movement has been fighting the linguistic establishment in France. When it comes to the choice of pronouns for groups of women and men, the masculine form is preferred over the feminine, with this rule, the French language is a widespread attempt to eliminate masculine bias; And when the adjectives that describe mixed assemblies are considered, they take on a masculine form.
The academy rejected such attempts earlier this year. Its Secretary-in-Purpose, Helen Carrer d’Encose, said that comprehensive writing, even if it seemed to drive the movement against gender discrimination, was “not only detrimental to that cause but detrimental to the practice and fluency of the French language.” “
Gwenelle Perrier, who teaches gender studies at the University of Paris 13, said the sanctity of the French language has become an acceptable area on which feminism must now be embraced because others have been seduced.
“Attacking inclusive writing and the pronoun ‘iel’ is an easy way for anti-feminists to express themselves,” she said. “It’s more prudent than directly attacking women or trans people.”
François Jolivet, a center-right lawyer, led the campaign against Robert’s decision to enter the “iel” dictionary. He wrote a letter to the academy demanding that the matter be taken up.
“If you haven’t already, Petit Robert’s choice will no doubt be a sign of our entry into the language of so-called ‘inclusive’ writing and a precursor to the advent of destructive awakening thinking.” Our values, ”he wrote.
Mr Jolivet added: “Petit Robert’s solitary campaign is a blatant ideological intrusion that undermines our shared language and its impact. This kind of initiative results in impure language that divides rather than brings users together.”
In an interview, Mr. Jollivet argued that “when you validate words, you validate ideas.” He added: “These Robert lexicographers are presenting a word that rarely exists in our country. It’s terrorism, it’s not doing their job. “
Describing himself as a tolerant man who convinced that “iel” was the wrong fight, he said that France was now the priority target known as the “promoter of the awakened culture”. In France, he insisted, it would never be acceptable for humans to be linked to sectarian communities, regardless of race or gender.
“Here, we have universality,” he said. “Intuition should never give preference to the individual over the nation as a member of the community.”
The difficulty with this argument is that the French model, Mr. As Jolivet explains, denying that other possibilities exist, some binary gender identities seem to “relate” citizens.
Most Americans will be surprised to learn that what Mr. Jollivet calls the awakening movement – which he describes as an insult to everyone who is “allegedly asleep” – is really about attacking France. Equally, some French people outside the bubble of universities, media, and politics discuss “le wokisme” or preferred pronouns in their daily lives.
Yet, at a time when the State Department has issued its first United States passport for nonbinary, intersex and non-gender individuals with the X gender symbol, the outcry over “iel” indicates how sensitive France and the United States have become to their different perspectives. Gender and race.
The differences are not just international. The Larousse dictionary mocked Robert’s initiative and rejected “iel” as a “pseudo pronoun.”
“The pronouns have not changed since the fourth century,” Bernard Sergiglini, a lexicographer in Laros, told Le Figaro. For the masculine form, “it plays a common role, it is the same, and the Vulgate is from Latin.”
It is unknown at this time what he will do after leaving the post. Meanwhile, Mr Blanker, the education minister, will not use nonbinary pronouns.
As he told the French National Assembly in 2017, “there is only one French language, only one grammar and only one republic.”
