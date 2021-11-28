Paris – France may be having a hard time with non-binary pronouns. Her language is intensely gender-specific and is highly protected by the August authorities. However, the inconvenience caused by the inclusion of the pronoun “iel” in a popular dictionary is strangely viral.

Le Petit Robert, who was only challenged by Larousse in linguistic rights, chose to add “iel” – a gender-neutral masculine “il” (he) and feminine “elle” – to his latest online version. Jean-Michel Blanker, Minister of Education, was not happy.

“You shouldn’t change the French language, whatever it is,” he said, adding that “iel” was an expression of “wokisme”.

Mr Blanker is convinced of a massive American “wake” attack on France aimed at spreading racism and xenophobia over French sovereignty. Last month, he told the daily Le Monde that Donald J. Reaction to what he called the “awakened ideology” was a key factor in Trump’s 2016 victory.