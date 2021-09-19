In a shocking incident in Lucknow, the father interrupted the study, the boy shot him

Another embarrassing incident took place in Lucknow, the capital of Uttar Pradesh, where a father hit his son in a public place, after which the boy angrily shot the father. Hearing the gunshots caused a stir among the family and neighbors. Upon receiving the information, the police rushed the injured father to the hospital, where his condition is said to be out of danger. Police say the boy fled the scene after seeing his seriously injured father. A case of attempted murder has been registered against him and an investigation is underway.

The son used to be careless in studies, the father scolded everyone

The entire case belongs to Matiari village under Chinhat police station area of ​​Lucknow. Akhilesh Yadav, who lives there, works as a guard in the company of a private security guard. Akhilesh Yadav had gone out for a morning walk on Sunday morning. On his way back from the walk, he saw his 19-year-old son Aman Yadav sitting in the Kadir scrap shop next door. The enraged father openly slapped his son Aman. The boy came to his house angry at the beating he received in front of everyone. Family members say he is a tenth grader and always neglects his studies. Which caused him to be hit.

An angry son absconded after firing on his father, police reported in an FIR According to ADCP East SM Qasim Abdi, an angry Aman Yadav came home and picked up his own licensed gun and fired at his father. After being shot in the thigh, father Akhilesh Yadav fell to the ground due to his temper. Seeing this caused a stir among the family and the people around. Upon receiving the information, the police rushed the injured father Akhilesh to Lohia Hospital, where he was referred to the Trauma Center as his condition was critical. Police say his father Akhilesh’s health is now out of danger. Aman Yadav, who fled the scene at the same time, has been charged with attempted murder. A police team has launched a search for Aman.