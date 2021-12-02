In Abortion Case, John Roberts Searches for Middle Ground

WASHINGTON – A majority discussion of the Mississippi law, which bans abortions after 15 weeks of gestation, suggests the Supreme Court will have to face binary options: it can repeal the law and fully uphold Rowe v. Wade., The idea that the Constitution protects the right to abortion, as the challengers of the law want, or as Mississippi insists, may come into play.

But during an oral argument in the Supreme Court on Wednesday in a case challenging the law, Chief Justice John G. Roberts Jr. was seen searching to see if they could find something of a mediocre nature – one that could support the court without Mississippi law. To declare that the Constitution does not protect any right to abortion.

Under the case of Raw and 1992, who filed a case against Planned Parenthood v. Casey confirmed that it is unconstitutional to ban abortion before “feasibility”, at which point the fetus can live outside the uterus, which is normally up to 24 weeks of gestation. On Wednesday, Chief Justice Roberts repeatedly returned to whether the cutoff could be earlier.

“If you think this is an issue of choice, women should have the option to terminate their pregnancy, assuming they have the right choice, the opportunity to make a choice, and why 15 weeks?” An inappropriate line? “He asked.” Because feasibility, I think, has nothing to do with choice. But, if there really is a choice, why 15 weeks is not enough time? “