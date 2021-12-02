In Abortion Case, John Roberts Searches for Middle Ground
WASHINGTON – A majority discussion of the Mississippi law, which bans abortions after 15 weeks of gestation, suggests the Supreme Court will have to face binary options: it can repeal the law and fully uphold Rowe v. Wade., The idea that the Constitution protects the right to abortion, as the challengers of the law want, or as Mississippi insists, may come into play.
But during an oral argument in the Supreme Court on Wednesday in a case challenging the law, Chief Justice John G. Roberts Jr. was seen searching to see if they could find something of a mediocre nature – one that could support the court without Mississippi law. To declare that the Constitution does not protect any right to abortion.
Under the case of Raw and 1992, who filed a case against Planned Parenthood v. Casey confirmed that it is unconstitutional to ban abortion before “feasibility”, at which point the fetus can live outside the uterus, which is normally up to 24 weeks of gestation. On Wednesday, Chief Justice Roberts repeatedly returned to whether the cutoff could be earlier.
“If you think this is an issue of choice, women should have the option to terminate their pregnancy, assuming they have the right choice, the opportunity to make a choice, and why 15 weeks?” An inappropriate line? “He asked.” Because feasibility, I think, has nothing to do with choice. But, if there really is a choice, why 15 weeks is not enough time? “
How Chief Justice Roberts handles the case can be of great importance. Compared to some of the other five members of the court’s conservative group, he is likely to be more concerned about the institutional impact on the court if serious and politically controversial changes are made to the law. He also has the responsibility to write the vote if the majority votes.
Known for making narrow and incremental decisions, Chief Justice Roberts on Wednesday made a distinction between a complete ban on abortion and a ban on procedures that are stricter than current standards. At one point, he commented that moving the cutoff line to 15 weeks – nine weeks earlier than it is now – was “not a dramatic departure from viability.”
She also told Solicitor General Elizabeth Preloger, who challenged the law, that her argument about the problems caused by the cancellation of Rolla “seemed to me to be based on outright protest.” He said he wondered “how strong those arguments would be if they were not completely forbidden.”
Similarly, addressing arguments about the impact of abortion rights on women and their ability to achieve equal status in society, Chief Justice Roberts asked Julie Rickelman of the Center for Reproductive Rights, who is an advocate for challengers, “Does it make a big difference?” Extend the deadline for decision making to 24 to 15 weeks.
“Are you suggesting that the difference between 15 weeks and viability is going to have the same effect?” He asked.
But both Ms. Preloger and Ms. Rickelman urged the court to draw a line on the viability of the fetus, which Ms. Rickelman said is “objectively verifiable and does not require the court to resolve philosophical issues.”
Chief Justice Roberts asked Mississippi Solicitor General Scott Stewart whether the “feasibility” line was really central to Ross, as the court said it had upheld the right to abortion in a 1992 case. The Chief Justice noted that the viability of the fetus was not part of the legal argument in Rowe and noted that Rowe’s author, Justice Harry A. Blackman’s once-confidential documents suggest that the line on viability was arbitrary.
A key issue is whether the Supreme Court should re-open the question of abortion rights in accordance with the legal principles of the decision – under which it should be reluctant to overturn the examples – even if its current members had decided those cases differently. The reasoning of the Chief Justice is that he can claim that removing the feasibility line is not really like overturning a row.
But Chief Justice Roberts did not give a clear reason why states should allow abortions in the early stages of pregnancy – but apparently they are not allowed to ban the procedure altogether – it would be more principled than keeping them in the fetal stage. The feasibility and the idea with which he is playing got pushback.
Understand the important term of the Supreme Court
Mississippi Abortion Act. The court heard arguments challenging the Mississippi law that prohibits most abortions after 15 weeks. In this case, Row v. Wade could end, the 1973 decision established the constitutional right to abortion.
At one point, he proposed that most of the countries that allow abortion have a previous cutoff line, and that the United States, like North Korea and China, used fetal feasibility standards. But the Solicitor General, Ms. Preloger, told him that her understanding of other countries’ laws was wrong.
In fact, she said, many Western countries, such as the United States, have a nominal earlier limit of 12 or 18 weeks, although in reality they allow abortions to be practicable because those limits are broad exceptions to “broad social”. Causes, health causes, socio-economic causes.
Arguments also focused on whether advocating for Mississippi legislation without declaring a constitutional right to abortion would be a middle ground or instead open the door to stricter abortion bans and lawsuits challenging them.
Ms Rickelman warned Chief Justice Roberts that if the court upheld the Mississippi law, there would be no place to stay in principle, so states would “rush to ban abortion at any stage of pregnancy.” Ms. Preloger also predicted that if Mississippi law was upheld, states would immediately ban it for 10, eight or six weeks.
But Chief Justice Roberts dismissed the concerns and similar objections, saying, “I want to focus on the 15-week ban,” and “the problem we have today is the 15-week ban.”
In the second instance, Mississippi sought an explanation from Mr Stewart as to why it shifted from focusing on whether the feasibility cutoff was constitutionally necessary – as he had asked the Supreme Court to take the case – to make a stronger argument for Rosa and to explicitly dismiss Casey.
Mr Stewart told them the state’s legal team moved the gears to some extent because the more reasonable argument that feasibility was not the right standard was “lost in every appellate court”.
