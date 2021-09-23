In an effort to tax the rich, the White House sheds light on billionaires’ tax rates
WASHINGTON – President Biden is leaning into his push to raise taxes on the wealthy as he seeks to unite Democrats in the House and Senate on the back of a $3.5 trillion bill that would expand federal efforts to fight climate change, reduce child care Will reduce costs, expand education. access, poverty reduction and more.
“I’m sick and tired of not paying my fair share in the taxes of the very rich and giant corporations,” Mr Biden wrote on twitter on Wednesday, raising an argument that Democratic strategists believe will help sell their economic agenda to the public and potentially lift the party’s candidates in midterm elections. “It’s time to change that.”
To corroborate that argument, White House economists published a new analysis Thursday that attempts to draw a distinction between the tax rate that everyday Americans face and their huge holdings on the richest. But what is owed?
The analysis shows that the wealthiest 400 households in America—with net worth between $2.1 billion and $160 billion—pay an effective federal income tax rate of just over 8 percent per year, on average. The White House is basing the tax rate on calculations using data on high-income income, wealth and taxes paid from the Internal Revenue Service and the Federal Reserve’s Consumer Finance Survey.
The analysis, by researchers from the Office of Management and Budget and the Council of Economic Advisors, is an attempt to bolster Mr. Biden’s claims that billionaires are not paying what they should actually be paying in federal taxes, and that the tax code should limit the money. Rewards, not work.
“While we’ve known for a long time that billionaires don’t pay enough in taxes, the lack of transparency in our tax system means little is known about the income tax rate they pay,” administration officials said in a statement. The blog post is written in the budget Office issued with the analysis.
What the White House calculates is the richest salary in taxes found in other analyses. The difference comes from White House officials’ decision to count the rising value of wealthy Americans’ stock portfolios — which are not taxed on an annual basis — as income. It turns out that between 2010 and 2018, those top 400 households, when including the rising value of their assets, earned a combined $1.8 trillion and paid an estimated $149 billion in federal personal income taxes.
Most measures of tax rates do not use the White House method of counting property gains as annual income.
The Independent Tax Policy Center in Washington estimated this year that in 2015, the nation’s highest-earning 1,400 households paid an average effective tax rate of about 24 percent, compared to an average rate of about 14 percent for all taxpayers.
White House economists – Greg Leiserson, senior economist at the Council of Economic Advisors and Danny Yagan, chief economist at the Budget Office, wrote that they calculate lower tax rates for the very wealthy by two types of preferential treatment. Income in the tax code. The federal government taxes income from wages at a higher rate than income from investments, and most wealthy households report a larger share of their income from capital gains and dividends than ordinary taxpayers.
Mr Leeserson and Mr Yagan said that “the wealthy can choose when their capital gains income appears on their income tax returns and even withhold it from ever appearing.”
“If a wealthy investor never sells a stock that has increased in value, those investment gains are wiped out for income tax purposes when those assets are passed on to his heirs under a provision, Known as step-up Aadhaar,” he wrote.
Mr Biden has proposed changing both of those tax treatments. He would raise the capital gains rate to match the rate he paid on salary income. And that would do away with the step-up Aadhaar provision for wealthy heirs.
But Democrats in Congress have already pushed back both efforts. The House Ways and Means Committee this month approved a tax plan for the spending bill that retained the stepped-up basis provision and raised the capital gains rate much less than what Mr.
Administration officials, in their analysis or an accompanying blog post, did not provide an estimate of how much Mr Biden would pay in taxes if his full tax plan was implemented.
