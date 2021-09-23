In an effort to tax the rich, the White House sheds light on billionaires’ tax rates

WASHINGTON – President Biden is leaning into his push to raise taxes on the wealthy as he seeks to unite Democrats in the House and Senate on the back of a $3.5 trillion bill that would expand federal efforts to fight climate change, reduce child care Will reduce costs, expand education. access, poverty reduction and more.

“I’m sick and tired of not paying my fair share in the taxes of the very rich and giant corporations,” Mr Biden wrote on twitter on Wednesday, raising an argument that Democratic strategists believe will help sell their economic agenda to the public and potentially lift the party’s candidates in midterm elections. “It’s time to change that.”

To corroborate that argument, White House economists published a new analysis Thursday that attempts to draw a distinction between the tax rate that everyday Americans face and their huge holdings on the richest. But what is owed?

The analysis shows that the wealthiest 400 households in America—with net worth between $2.1 billion and $160 billion—pay an effective federal income tax rate of just over 8 percent per year, on average. The White House is basing the tax rate on calculations using data on high-income income, wealth and taxes paid from the Internal Revenue Service and the Federal Reserve’s Consumer Finance Survey.