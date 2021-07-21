In an ICU, a Photographer’s View of a Desperate Covid Fight

Times Insider explains who we are and what we do, and provides behind-the-scenes information on how our journalism comes together.

As I photographed people in Covid-19 intensive care units earlier this year, I was protected by four sets of plastic: goggles, goggles, face shield and viewfinder. But there is no protection for the pain one feels.

I captured footage for a recent Times article on a last-resort Covid treatment called ECMO, documenting coronavirus patients and the healthcare professionals who treat them at Providence Saint John’s Health Center in Santa Monica, California. Families allowed me to share the darkest moments of their lives.

I felt privileged to be admitted to these sacred spaces. As a journalist, I think it’s my responsibility to have the emotional bandwidth to be with people at times that most of society can’t handle. Despite the safety guidelines that advised against spending long periods inside intensive care rooms, I spent hours with each patient, lingering for a long time so that I could get a feel for the person and generate an emotional spectrum of moments.